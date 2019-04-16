Elon’s Savioz Named CAA Track Athlete of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. – Natacha Savioz of the Elon University women’s track and field team was recognized as the Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Track Athlete of the Week as announced on Tuesday, April 16, by the league office.

Savioz’s accolade comes after the Vouvry, Switzerland, native ran the second-fastest time in school history in the 800-meters at the Aggie Invitational last Friday, April 12. Savioz clocked a time of 2:09.35, a new personal-record, and finished third overall in the race. That time is also the second-fastest performance in the 800-meters on the CAA outdoor performance list.

The Phoenix returns to competition this weekend, traveling to the Duke Invitational and the UVA Grand Prix meet on April 19-20.