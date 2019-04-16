Lashonda Monk(Southwest Guilford HS) named East Carolina University’s Female Athlete of the Year:This kid has become quite the College Basketball player

This kid, Lashonda Monk, from Southwest Guilford High School, has become quite the women’s college basketball player…..She was tearing the court up back in her days at “The Ranch, over at SWG, and now she has become the Top Female Athlete at East Carolina University….

Here is the word out today on Twitter:

Your @ECUAthletics Female Athlete of the Year: Lashonda Monk! #Goldspys2019…..

More Monk news from back on March 8 and the crazy word is Monk is just a sophomore, will be a junior next season….

UNCASVILLE, CONN. – Sophomore guard Lashonda Monk of the ECU women’s basketball team has been named to the American Athletic All-Conference Third Team, according to an announcement by the league office on Friday morning.

“What an honor for Monk!” said acting head coach Nicole Mealing. “Nothing works unless you do, Monk definitely put in the time and deserves to be recognized as one of the elite players in the AAC. She’s had an outstanding season and is really the heart of this team.”

Monk leads the Pirates in scoring (13.1), assists (3.4 apg) and steals (4.1 spg). Her 114 steals are an AAC record, the second highest single-season total in ECU history and places her fifth in the nation. She has scored in double figures in 20 of her 28 games this season and set a new career-high with 27 points against UCF. She is in the top-11 in the league in both scoring and assists while she leads the league in steals per game. During conference games, her averages have been even better, improving to 13.8 ppg, 3.5 apg and 4.3 spg.

12 times this season Monk has led the team in scoring while she has led the team in assists on 13 different occasions. Monk recorded the second double-double of her career when she scored 11 points and had 10 rebounds at Tulane. She also has 13 games of five steals or more and four games with at least eight steals.

The Greensboro, N.C., native earns the second postseason honor of her career as she was chosen for the AAC All-Freshman team following the 2017-18 season. She is just the third ECU player to be named to an All-American Athletic Conference team, following Jada Payne and I’Tiana Taylor who both earned honors in 2015 and 2016.

*****Lashonda’s brother Lashearn Monk(WR/RB/DB), was quite the athlete himself, back in his high school football days, at High Point Central High School……*****

