Omega Sports On the Field High School Baseball and Softball Scoreboard for Tonight(4/16/19):Game of the Night, NG 9-7 over Western Alamance/Grimsley tops Ragsdale, 5-3, in our other “Game of the Night”
Baseball Tonight Finals:
Northern Guilford 9, Western Alamance 7
NG(12-4/11-2)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Western Alamance 0 0 0 0 0 7 0 7 - - NGHS 2 2 1 2 0 2 - 9 - -
NG will be at Southeast Guilford on Wednesday and at Western Alamance on Thursday….
Tonight:End of 1st:NG 2, WA 0…End 2:NG 4, WA 0….End 3:NG 4, WA 1…End 4:NG 7, WA 1…End 5:NG 7, WA 1…End 6:NG 9, WA 7…End and the Final:NG 9, WA 7…End of 5 1/2 it was, NG 7, WA 7….Going to the games, this was one of our, “Games of the Night”….
WP:Jacob Halford who worked the final two innings of the game…Slater Ward got the start for Northern and worked 5 Innings for the Nighthawks…
Southeast Guilford 11, Burlington Williams 5
SEG(13-5/11-0)…Wallace, Jenkins-Cowart and Medina with one hit each for SEG…Foucek with 2 BB’s, while Wallace and King picked up 1 BB each…Wallace and Jenkins-Cowart with 2 RBI each and Medina with 1 RBI…Wallace, Rhem and Smith all with 3 Quality at Bats for SEG….WP:Will Foucek goes 6 Innings with 3 K’s and 16 first-pitch strikes…
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E STHG 3 3 0 1 3 1 0 11 8 4 WLTR 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 5 8 4
Southwest Guilford 25, Smith 0…4 Innings
SWG(13-4/10-1)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E SGHS 0 6 2 17 - - - 25 - - Ben L. Smith 0 0 0 0 - - - 0 - -
Western Guilford 6, Eastern Guilford 0
WP:Nick Thompson with 7-Inning complete-game victory…LP:Stryker Stubbs
WG(13-3/10-2)…..WG news from Facebook:Great night for the Hornets at Eastern Guilford tonight. Varsity wins 6-0 with a complete game shut out from Nick Thompson and great defense all around, particularly Jake Sindahl on fire in left field!! JV finishes their awesome 10-2 season with a decisive 20-0 victory!!
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Western Guilford 0 0 2 0 0 4 0 6 - - Eastern Guilford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - -
Western Varsity 2019
AB R H RBI 1 #16 Nathan Fury CF 4 1 2 1 2 #7 Clay Dilday SS 3 0 1 0 3 #17 Caleb Carden C 3 0 0 1 4 #14 Trevor Glisson 1B 3 1 1 0 5 #6 Jake Sindahl LF 4 0 0 0 6 #2 Josh Nichols 2B 4 1 1 1 > #15 Robbie Boyd 3B 2 1 0 0 8 #9 Josh Turner RF 3 1 0 0 9 #5 Nick Thompson P 3 0 1 2 #22 Ryan Dee 0 1 0 0
Eastern Guilford Varsity
AB R H RBI 1 #3 Trey Hunt SS 3 0 0 0 2 #1 Collin Smith C 3 0 0 0 > #6 Cameron Edmonds 2B 3 0 1 0 4 #8 Alex Gowda DH 2 0 2 0 5 #21 D’Jay Mobley CF 2 0 0 0 6 #2 Stryker Stubbs P 3 0 0 0 7 #25 Colby Crowe 1B 2 0 0 0 8 #15Drew Mendenhall 3B 3 0 0 0 9 #7 Tyler Liles LF 2 0 1 0 #14 Kalind Christian 1 0 0 0 #10 Carter James RF 0 0 0 0
Grimsley 5, Ragsdale 3
Grimsley(10-8/5-3)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Grimsley 0 0 0 2 3 0 0 5 - - Ragsdale 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 3 - -
JV Baseball:Grimsley 10, Ragsdale 7
Eastern Alamance 14, Northeast Guilford 6
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Eastern Alamance 1 0 1 0 8 4 0 14 - - NEGHS 1 1 0 3 0 1 0 6 - -
High Point Christian Academy 6, Socastee 1
HPCA(16-2/6-0)…HPCA at the Mingo Bay Classic
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E HPCA 0 0 0 1 0 4 1 6 - - Socastee 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 - -
Wesleyan Christian Academy 5, Charlotte Royals 2
WES(9-3)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E WCA 0 0 0 1 0 0 4 5 - - Carolina Royals 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 - -
Heritage 12, East Forsyth 8
East(7-12)…East Forsyth at the Wilmington Ashley Tournament…
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Heritage 4 1 1 3 0 2 1 12 11 0 East Forsyth 3 1 1 2 0 0 1 8 8 4
Glenn 8, Georgetown 1
Glenn(11-6)….Glenn at the Mingo Bay Classic
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Georgetown 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 - - Glenn 0 0 0 1 4 3 0 8 - -
from Monday:
Durham Hillside 14, Dudley 9
Durham Hillside 13, Dudley 12
Dudley had a game scheduled for Tuesday, but need to try and find out who they were playing, game not listed on MaxPreps…
Softball Tonight:
Northwest Guilford 8, High Point Central 2
NWG(13-1/7-0)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E NGHS 2 0 2 0 3 1 0 8 - - HPCHS 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 - -
Western Alamance 10, Northern Guilford 8
NG(6-11/4-9)/WA(8-6/7-4)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Western Alamance 6 0 4 0 0 0 0 10 - - NGHS 1 0 4 1 2 0 0 8 - -
Eastern Alamance 12, Northeast Guilford 0…5 Innings
Eastern Alamance(15-1/12-0)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E NGHS 0 0 0 0 0 - - 0 - - Eastern Alamance 3 4 0 1 4 - - 12 - -
Monday:Southern Alamance 17, Southeast Guilford 3…5 Innings
WP:Duggins
1 2 3 4 5 R H E STHS 1 0 0 2 0 3 5 3 STHR 3 2 7 5 X 17 14 0
Southern Alamance 15, Southern Guilford 0…3 Innings
WP:Duggins
1 2 3 R H E STHR 0 0 0 0 0 2 STHR 6 4 5 15 12 1
Southern Alamance Varsity Softball celebrated their Seniors today hosting Southern Guilford.
SHS varsity softball will be on the road this week playing Walter Williams High at Springwood Park Thursday 6:00pm.
Other Sports:
Girls Varsity Soccer
Ragsdale HS: 9, Grimsley High School: 0
Boys Varsity Golf
Multiple Opponents: 154, Grimsley High School: 161
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.