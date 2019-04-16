Omega Sports On the Field High School Baseball and Softball Scoreboard for Tonight(4/16/19):Game of the Night, NG 9-7 over Western Alamance/Grimsley tops Ragsdale, 5-3, in our other “Game of the Night”

Baseball Tonight Finals:

Northern Guilford 9, Western Alamance 7

NG(12-4/11-2)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Western Alamance 0 0 0 0 0 7 0 7 - - NGHS 2 2 1 2 0 2 - 9 - -

NG will be at Southeast Guilford on Wednesday and at Western Alamance on Thursday….

Tonight:End of 1st:NG 2, WA 0…End 2:NG 4, WA 0….End 3:NG 4, WA 1…End 4:NG 7, WA 1…End 5:NG 7, WA 1…End 6:NG 9, WA 7…End and the Final:NG 9, WA 7…End of 5 1/2 it was, NG 7, WA 7….Going to the games, this was one of our, “Games of the Night”….

WP:Jacob Halford who worked the final two innings of the game…Slater Ward got the start for Northern and worked 5 Innings for the Nighthawks…

Southeast Guilford 11, Burlington Williams 5

SEG(13-5/11-0)…Wallace, Jenkins-Cowart and Medina with one hit each for SEG…Foucek with 2 BB’s, while Wallace and King picked up 1 BB each…Wallace and Jenkins-Cowart with 2 RBI each and Medina with 1 RBI…Wallace, Rhem and Smith all with 3 Quality at Bats for SEG….WP:Will Foucek goes 6 Innings with 3 K’s and 16 first-pitch strikes…

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E STHG 3 3 0 1 3 1 0 11 8 4 WLTR 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 5 8 4

Southwest Guilford 25, Smith 0…4 Innings

SWG(13-4/10-1)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E SGHS 0 6 2 17 - - - 25 - - Ben L. Smith 0 0 0 0 - - - 0 - -

Western Guilford 6, Eastern Guilford 0

WP:Nick Thompson with 7-Inning complete-game victory…LP:Stryker Stubbs

WG(13-3/10-2)…..WG news from Facebook:Great night for the Hornets at Eastern Guilford tonight. Varsity wins 6-0 with a complete game shut out from Nick Thompson and great defense all around, particularly Jake Sindahl on fire in left field!! JV finishes their awesome 10-2 season with a decisive 20-0 victory!!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Western Guilford 0 0 2 0 0 4 0 6 - - Eastern Guilford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - -

Western Varsity 2019

AB R H RBI 1 #16 Nathan Fury CF 4 1 2 1 2 #7 Clay Dilday SS 3 0 1 0 3 #17 Caleb Carden C 3 0 0 1 4 #14 Trevor Glisson 1B 3 1 1 0 5 #6 Jake Sindahl LF 4 0 0 0 6 #2 Josh Nichols 2B 4 1 1 1 > #15 Robbie Boyd 3B 2 1 0 0 8 #9 Josh Turner RF 3 1 0 0 9 #5 Nick Thompson P 3 0 1 2 #22 Ryan Dee 0 1 0 0

Eastern Guilford Varsity

AB R H RBI 1 #3 Trey Hunt SS 3 0 0 0 2 #1 Collin Smith C 3 0 0 0 > #6 Cameron Edmonds 2B 3 0 1 0 4 #8 Alex Gowda DH 2 0 2 0 5 #21 D’Jay Mobley CF 2 0 0 0 6 #2 Stryker Stubbs P 3 0 0 0 7 #25 Colby Crowe 1B 2 0 0 0 8 #15Drew Mendenhall 3B 3 0 0 0 9 #7 Tyler Liles LF 2 0 1 0 #14 Kalind Christian 1 0 0 0 #10 Carter James RF 0 0 0 0

Grimsley 5, Ragsdale 3

Grimsley(10-8/5-3)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Grimsley 0 0 0 2 3 0 0 5 - - Ragsdale 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 3 - -

JV Baseball:Grimsley 10, Ragsdale 7

Eastern Alamance 14, Northeast Guilford 6

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Eastern Alamance 1 0 1 0 8 4 0 14 - - NEGHS 1 1 0 3 0 1 0 6 - -

High Point Christian Academy 6, Socastee 1

HPCA(16-2/6-0)…HPCA at the Mingo Bay Classic

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E HPCA 0 0 0 1 0 4 1 6 - - Socastee 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 - -

Wesleyan Christian Academy 5, Charlotte Royals 2

WES(9-3)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E WCA 0 0 0 1 0 0 4 5 - - Carolina Royals 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 - -

Heritage 12, East Forsyth 8

East(7-12)…East Forsyth at the Wilmington Ashley Tournament…

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Heritage 4 1 1 3 0 2 1 12 11 0 East Forsyth 3 1 1 2 0 0 1 8 8 4

Glenn 8, Georgetown 1

Glenn(11-6)….Glenn at the Mingo Bay Classic

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Georgetown 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 - - Glenn 0 0 0 1 4 3 0 8 - -

from Monday:

Durham Hillside 14, Dudley 9

Durham Hillside 13, Dudley 12

Dudley had a game scheduled for Tuesday, but need to try and find out who they were playing, game not listed on MaxPreps…

Softball Tonight:

Northwest Guilford 8, High Point Central 2

NWG(13-1/7-0)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E NGHS 2 0 2 0 3 1 0 8 - - HPCHS 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 - -

Western Alamance 10, Northern Guilford 8

NG(6-11/4-9)/WA(8-6/7-4)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Western Alamance 6 0 4 0 0 0 0 10 - - NGHS 1 0 4 1 2 0 0 8 - -

Eastern Alamance 12, Northeast Guilford 0…5 Innings

Eastern Alamance(15-1/12-0)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E NGHS 0 0 0 0 0 - - 0 - - Eastern Alamance 3 4 0 1 4 - - 12 - -

Monday:Southern Alamance 17, Southeast Guilford 3…5 Innings

WP:Duggins

1 2 3 4 5 R H E STHS 1 0 0 2 0 3 5 3 STHR 3 2 7 5 X 17 14 0

Southern Alamance 15, Southern Guilford 0…3 Innings

WP:Duggins

1 2 3 R H E STHR 0 0 0 0 0 2 STHR 6 4 5 15 12 1

Southern Alamance Varsity Softball celebrated their Seniors today hosting Southern Guilford.

SHS varsity softball will be on the road this week playing Walter Williams High at Springwood Park Thursday 6:00pm.

Other Sports:

Girls Varsity Soccer

Ragsdale HS: 9, Grimsley High School: 0

Boys Varsity Golf

Multiple Opponents: 154, Grimsley High School: 161