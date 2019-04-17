10th Annual Guilford County Track & Field Championship Meet will be held Tomorrow at Southeast Guilford HS(One-Day Meet)

10th Annual Guilford County Track & Field Championship Meet

Southeast Guilford High School

Thursday, April 18, 2019

*****Revised April 15, 2019*****

1. Guilford County Public High Schools ONLY!

2. All NCHSAA and National Federation Rules will be enforced.

3. Entry Process: On-Line entries through www.nc.milesplit.com

4. NO Entry Fee!!

5. Entry Deadline: Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 12:00 noon.

6. Entry Limits: Each athlete may compete in 4 events (Relays Included)

7. Entry Limits: Each school may only enter 3 athletes per event.

8. Include Athletes 2019 Best Performance

9. FAT Timing by Charlie Rhodes, Rhodes Race Timing

10. Long and Triple Jump: 4 Jumps No Finals

11. Shot and Discus Throw: 4 Throws No Finals

12. TEAM PACKETS & ADMISSION BRACELETS CAN BE PICKED UP OUTSIDE OF THE ADMISSION GATE. ALL ATHLETES, COACHES AND MANAGERS MUST HAVE ON A WRIST BAND FOR ADMISSION. Wristbands will be issued only for those names listed on the entry form. Be sure to include an attachment with the names of your managers and assistant coaches. Lost wristbands can be replaced for $1.00. Only coaches can receive lost wristbands.

13. NO Boom Boxes are allowed in the stadium or in the parking lot next to the stadium.

14. Concession stand will be open.

15. The school will be off-limit to all athletes.

16. IN THE 1600 AND 3200 METER RUNS, LAPPED ATHLETES WILL BE REMOVED FROM THE TRACK.

17. Scratch Meeting: None

18. Starting Heights: High Jump: Ladies – 4′ 4″ Men – 5′ 4″

Pole Vault: Ladies – 6 0 Men – 7 0

Awards: Medals to Top 3 Finishers

Team Awards for the Champion and Runner-up

Need More Information Contact:

DePaul Mittman, Meet Director, depaulmittman@bellsouth.net; 336-255-3403

Alton Tyre, Co-Meet Director, coachtyre@hotmail.com; 252-230-7078

Time Schedule:

2:30 pm Stadium Opens and Packet-Pick-Up

3:15 pm Coaches Meeting

3:15 pm Boys & Girls Pole Vault Weigh-ins

3:15 pm Implement Inspection

Field Events

3:50 pm Girls Long Jump followed by Unified Long Jump, followed by Girls Triple Jump

3:50 pm Boys Long Jump followed by Boys Triple Jump

3:50 pm Girls Discus Throw followed by Boys Discus Throw

3:50 pm Boys Shot Put followed by Unified Shot Put followed by Girls Shot Put

3:50 pm Girls and Boys Pole Vault together

3:50 pm Girls High Jump followed by Boys High Jump

4 Attempts – No Finals – 15-minute warm-up between flights.

Running Events: Rolling Schedule: Girls followed by Boys

4:30 pm 4 x 800 Relay

5:45 pm ALL TIMED FINALS Unified Athletes followed by Girls followed by Boys

100/110 Meter Hurdles

Unified 100 Meter Dash

100 Meter Dash

4 x 200 Meter Relay

1600 Meter Run *

Unified 4×100 Relay

4 x 100 Meter Relay

Unified 400 Meter Dash

400 Meter Dash

300 Meter Hurdles

Unified 800 Meter Run

800 Meter Run

200 Meter Dash

3200 Meter Run *

Unified 4×400 Relay

4 x 400 Meter Relay

* Lapped athletes will be removed from the track.