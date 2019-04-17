10th Annual Guilford County Track & Field Championship Meet will be held Tomorrow at Southeast Guilford HS(One-Day Meet)
10th Annual Guilford County Track & Field Championship Meet
Southeast Guilford High School
Thursday, April 18, 2019
*****Revised April 15, 2019*****
1. Guilford County Public High Schools ONLY!
2. All NCHSAA and National Federation Rules will be enforced.
3. Entry Process: On-Line entries through www.nc.milesplit.com
4. NO Entry Fee!!
5. Entry Deadline: Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 12:00 noon.
6. Entry Limits: Each athlete may compete in 4 events (Relays Included)
7. Entry Limits: Each school may only enter 3 athletes per event.
8. Include Athletes 2019 Best Performance
9. FAT Timing by Charlie Rhodes, Rhodes Race Timing
10. Long and Triple Jump: 4 Jumps No Finals
11. Shot and Discus Throw: 4 Throws No Finals
12. TEAM PACKETS & ADMISSION BRACELETS CAN BE PICKED UP OUTSIDE OF THE ADMISSION GATE. ALL ATHLETES, COACHES AND MANAGERS MUST HAVE ON A WRIST BAND FOR ADMISSION. Wristbands will be issued only for those names listed on the entry form. Be sure to include an attachment with the names of your managers and assistant coaches. Lost wristbands can be replaced for $1.00. Only coaches can receive lost wristbands.
13. NO Boom Boxes are allowed in the stadium or in the parking lot next to the stadium.
14. Concession stand will be open.
15. The school will be off-limit to all athletes.
16. IN THE 1600 AND 3200 METER RUNS, LAPPED ATHLETES WILL BE REMOVED FROM THE TRACK.
17. Scratch Meeting: None
18. Starting Heights: High Jump: Ladies – 4′ 4″ Men – 5′ 4″
Pole Vault: Ladies – 6 0 Men – 7 0
Awards: Medals to Top 3 Finishers
Team Awards for the Champion and Runner-up
——————————————————————————————————————————-
Need More Information Contact:
DePaul Mittman, Meet Director, depaulmittman@bellsouth.net; 336-255-3403
Alton Tyre, Co-Meet Director, coachtyre@hotmail.com; 252-230-7078
Time Schedule:
2:30 pm Stadium Opens and Packet-Pick-Up
3:15 pm Coaches Meeting
3:15 pm Boys & Girls Pole Vault Weigh-ins
3:15 pm Implement Inspection
Field Events
3:50 pm Girls Long Jump followed by Unified Long Jump, followed by Girls Triple Jump
3:50 pm Boys Long Jump followed by Boys Triple Jump
3:50 pm Girls Discus Throw followed by Boys Discus Throw
3:50 pm Boys Shot Put followed by Unified Shot Put followed by Girls Shot Put
3:50 pm Girls and Boys Pole Vault together
3:50 pm Girls High Jump followed by Boys High Jump
4 Attempts – No Finals – 15-minute warm-up between flights.
Running Events: Rolling Schedule: Girls followed by Boys
4:30 pm 4 x 800 Relay
5:45 pm ALL TIMED FINALS Unified Athletes followed by Girls followed by Boys
100/110 Meter Hurdles
Unified 100 Meter Dash
100 Meter Dash
4 x 200 Meter Relay
1600 Meter Run *
Unified 4×100 Relay
4 x 100 Meter Relay
Unified 400 Meter Dash
400 Meter Dash
300 Meter Hurdles
Unified 800 Meter Run
800 Meter Run
200 Meter Dash
3200 Meter Run *
Unified 4×400 Relay
4 x 400 Meter Relay
* Lapped athletes will be removed from the track.
