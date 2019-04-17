Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball for Today(4/17/10) with Next Top Recruits Top Game of the Day showing Northern Guilford at Southeast Guilford baseball
Baseball Today/Tonight:
Lakewood(2-11/1-4) vs. High Point Christian Academy(16-2/6-0) 12:30pm…..Mingo Bay Baseball Classic @ Socastee, in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Archbishop Molloy(6-0/4-0) vs. Glenn(11-6/3-5) 2:45pm….Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, SC Conway HS
Oak Ridge Military Academy(1-2/0-0) at Triad Math and Science Academy(7-5/3-1) 4pm
Westchester Country Day(2-5/0-5) at Greensboro Day School(7-6/2-2) 4:30pm
Chatham Central(7-1/7-1) at Cornerstone Charter Academy(4-7/3-4) 4:30pm
Wilmington Ashley(11-6/6-5) vs. East Forsyth(7-12/1-7) 4:30pm…at Wilmington Ashley Spring Break Tournament
West Davidson(10-7/9-7) at High Point Central(4-12/0-8) 6pm
Northern Guilford(12-4/11-2) at Southeast Guilford(13-5/11-0) 7pm….Next Top Recruits Top Game of the Day/Night…
Eastern Guilford(4-13/2-9) at Southern Guilford(2-13/1-9) 7pm
Softball Today/Tonight:
High Point Central(10-6/4-4) at High Point Andrews(0-12/0-11) 5pm
Covenant Day School(4-3/4-1) at Wesleyan Christian Academy(6-4/2-0) 5pm
Grimsley(1-12/0-7) at Northwest Guilford(13-1/7-0) 6pm..Grimsley also scheduled to be at Dudley at 6pm, but you would think the conference game at NWG, would prevail……
Page(10-5/5-2) at Ragsdale(6-10/2-5) 6pm
Northeast Guilford(7-11/3-10) at Southwest Guilford(10-6/9-1) 6pm
Southeast Guilford(2-16/2-8) at Southern Guilford(3-13/2-8) 5:15pm
Eastern Guilford(7-10/5-6) at Southern Guilford(3-13/2-8) 7:30pm
Mike said,
Looks like SE may throw a stud. Should be fun.
Andy Durham said,
Going to interesting to see who NG throws…The Nighthawks have another key Mid-State 3-A Conference game tomorrow at Western Alamance, and they will need top pitching for that game, but with that being said, how many people remember the SEG-NG two years ago, down at SEG on a Friday night???
Northern got the win in that one, with John Clark/JC Ouzts on the mound and NG went to finish the season at (31-5) and they won the NCHSAA 3-A State Title(2017)…
The game was played on April 28, 2017 and NG won it, at SEG, 3-1 and Ouzts went the distance for the Nighthawks…NG has only one player on this year’s team that was on the 2017 team, and that is Matthew/Matt Cotter…NG is young but with all of the young sophomores, they are a talented bunch….
All of our baseball diehards that are still around should remember the SEG win over Northern in the Championship Game of the Farm Bureau/Hoppers Baseball Tournament back on April 1, 2016…
SEG won a wild one back in 2016, and the final on that night was, 3-2 Southeast Guilford over Northern Guilford, and that was one of the hardest played games we have ever seen and both of these games, April 28, 2017 and April 1, 2016 became “Instant Classics”….
April 28, 2017 and April 1, 2016, for sure “Instant Classics” from Guilford County high school baseball…
In 2016 NG had that lead until late in the game and a ground ball got past the second baseman for NG and the next thing you know SEG was on the board, after NG had led the entire game, and the key to get SEG back in the game came in the sixth inning and then SEG won it in the 7th and there was huge play at the plate, that may have changed the course/direction of Guilford County baseball for years to come…
Those two games were among the best any of us have ever seen, and you have to hope tonight’s game might reach that same SEG-NG Classic status, but it will be based around what Mike was talking about, it will all come down to the pitching and the overall defense from both teams…
You have to be in it, to win it, and here we go with NG at SEG, at 7pm….
This game should be a good primer for clubs, with the 3-A State playoffs, just a few weeks away….
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.