Carroll’s Four RBI Performance Lifts Greensboro College Pride To Ninth Straight Victory

Carroll’s Four RBI Performance Lifts Pride To Ninth Straight Victory

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Greensboro College baseball team won their ninth consecutive game as they topped the Hornets of the University of Lynchburg Tuesday 10-2.

Lynchburg held a 1-0 lead into the sixth inning before Greensboro struck for three runs to take a 3-1 lead of their own.

Blake Carroll got the scoring started with a two RBI single through the left side before coming in to score later in the inning on a wild pitch.

Greensboro then extended their lead to 7-1 with a four-run top half of the seventh before U of L scored their final run of the game.

Scotty McGuire paced the way in the four-run inning with a two RBI single through the right side, while Carroll tacked on his third RBI of the day.

The Pride held on to their five-run advantage into the ninth before adding three more runs to secure the eight-run victory.

Carroll had another RBI hit in the ninth and Chance Bryant had a two RBI single up the middle.

Eli Moravick pitched the first four innings of the game, while Clayton Slater was credited with the win after striking out four batters over 3 2/3 innings.

The Pride baseball team will return to action at 6 p.m. Thursday when they travel to Methodist University.