Carroll’s Four RBI Performance Lifts Greensboro College Pride To Ninth Straight Victory
from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Greensboro College baseball team won their ninth consecutive game as they topped the Hornets of the University of Lynchburg Tuesday 10-2.
Lynchburg held a 1-0 lead into the sixth inning before Greensboro struck for three runs to take a 3-1 lead of their own.
Blake Carroll got the scoring started with a two RBI single through the left side before coming in to score later in the inning on a wild pitch.
Greensboro then extended their lead to 7-1 with a four-run top half of the seventh before U of L scored their final run of the game.
Scotty McGuire paced the way in the four-run inning with a two RBI single through the right side, while Carroll tacked on his third RBI of the day.
The Pride held on to their five-run advantage into the ninth before adding three more runs to secure the eight-run victory.
Carroll had another RBI hit in the ninth and Chance Bryant had a two RBI single up the middle.
Eli Moravick pitched the first four innings of the game, while Clayton Slater was credited with the win after striking out four batters over 3 2/3 innings.
The Pride baseball team will return to action at 6 p.m. Thursday when they travel to Methodist University. For more information on Greensboro College baseball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.
