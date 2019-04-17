Eastern Guilford High School College Commitments- Announced this Morning:Kicker/Punter Collin Smith taking his football game to N.C. State University

*****EGHS publicly recognized seven athletes this morning that have announced their intent to attend college and play sports next year.*****

Somer Caulder– Cheerleading- University of North Carolina Wilmington

Kashayia Coltrane– Basketball- Guilford College

Cameron Edmonds– Baseball- Greensboro College

DJ Evans– Football- Louisburg College

Christian Profitt– Swimming- Greensboro College

Collin Smith– Football- North Carolina State University

Matthew Wolford– Lacrosse- Greensboro College

**********Please congratulate these young men and women on their commitments for next year.**********

(Courtesy of Randall Hackett, Eastern Guilford High School Athletic Director)