Eastern Guilford High School College Commitments- Announced this Morning:Kicker/Punter Collin Smith taking his football game to N.C. State University
*****EGHS publicly recognized seven athletes this morning that have announced their intent to attend college and play sports next year.*****
Somer Caulder– Cheerleading- University of North Carolina Wilmington
Kashayia Coltrane– Basketball- Guilford College
Cameron Edmonds– Baseball- Greensboro College
DJ Evans– Football- Louisburg College
Christian Profitt– Swimming- Greensboro College
Collin Smith– Football- North Carolina State University
Matthew Wolford– Lacrosse- Greensboro College
**********Please congratulate these young men and women on their commitments for next year.**********
(Courtesy of Randall Hackett, Eastern Guilford High School Athletic Director)
