Elon Baseball Drops Tuesday Night Game to #12 ECU

ELON, N.C. – With the help of a five-run spurt to start the game, No. 12 East Carolina took the second meeting of the home-and-home series versus Elon University baseball 9-4 on Tuesday night, April 16 at Latham Park.

BOX SCORE | FINAL RESULTS

Mason Daniels (2-4) took the loss after giving up five runs on five hits and a walk in 1.0 inning. Dean McCarthy went 3.0 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks. He also recorded six strikeouts. Kyle Greenler did not surrender a run and tallied three punch outs in 3.1 innings of relief. Joe Sprake and Ty Adcock also made appearances, with each recording a pair of Ks.

Cam Devanney finished 1-for-3 with a home run, a run scored, and two RBIs. Also going yard was Matt Oldham, who batted 1-for-4, scored once, and drove in a pair. Adcock hit 2-for-3 and Jarrett Pico 2-for-4 with a stolen base. Nick Cicci has the team’s other extra-base hit as a doubled and turned in a 1-for-3 effort at the plate.

How It Happened: The Pirates (26-10) came out of the gates swinging with a pair of long balls. After a pair of singles placed runners on the corners, Spencer Brickhouse homered to right center to give the visitors a 3-0 lead. Jake Washer followed with a solo shot to left center, and a single to center scored a runner from second.

Elon got back a run in the bottom of the first as Tyler Stanley tagged up on a Devanney sacrifice fly. In the second inning, Cicci led off with a double down the right-field line, took third on a wild pitch, and touched the plate on an Oldham ground out to short. However, the purple and gold responded with two more runs in the third. A single up the middle allowed a runner to score from second. The batter would move up to second on the throw, steal third, and leg out the final stretch on an infield hit to second.

In the home half of the fourth, Oldham barreled an 0-2 offering to right to trim the ECU lead to 7-3. Elon settled down and held the Pirates off the board for four frames, but the guests added an insurance run in the eighth as Bryant Packard drove a 3-1 pitch to center. Devanney answered with a dinger in the bottom of the eighth, but another Pirate runner scored from second on a single up the middle in the ninth.

Notes: ECU improves to 51-31-1 in the all-time-series…The long balls marked the sixth of the season for Devanney and the third for Oldham…Pico’s steal in the ninth marked the first as a Phoenix…McCarthy’s six strikeouts mark a career high…It was the 11th multi-RBI performance for Devanney and third for Oldham…Joe Satterfield was one-game shy of tying his 11-game hitting streak. Adcock now owns Elon’s highest hit streak at six games.

On Deck: Elon heads to Williamsburg, Va. this weekend to play a CAA series at William & Mary. The Tribe (21-14, 5-7) is currently fifth in the conference standings and will host George Washington for a 6 p.m. game on Wednesday night, April 17.