Elon Softball Tops NC State, 5-4

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University softball team used a four-run fifth inning rally to earn a 5-4 victory over Atlantic Coast Conference foe NC State on Wednesday, April 17, at Hunt Softball Park.

BOX SCORE

The Phoenix improved to 24-16-1 overall on the season and earned its first victory against the Wolfpack (23-21) since 2016. Elon also went to 17-6 at its home field at Hunt Softball Park in its final nonconference home game of the season.

At the Plate: Elon registered five hits on the day with two coming from Erica Serafini, who was 2-of-3 with an RBI and a double…Morgan Reich posted her fourth home run of the season while Callie Horn also contributed with a double to her stat line.

In the Circle: Kenna Quinn posted the complete game win in the circle, moving to 7-4 overall on the season…The junior right-hander allowed four hits, four runs and struck out a season-high five batters in the game.

The Rundown

After Quinn retired the side in the top of the first, Elon broke open the scoring in its home half thanks to a leadoff solo home run from Reich. The round tripper gave the Phoenix the early 1-0 lead over the Wolfpack.

NC State answered back to tie the game in the top of the second. The Wolfpack’s April Visser connected on a one-out solo shot to center field, knotting the contest at one-all.

The Wolfpack took the lead in the top of the fourth. NC State’s leadoff batter reached on a single to left and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. The Phoenix was able to retire the next batter on a ground out, but a two-out double down the left field line scored a run for NC State, who took a 2-1 lead through four.

Elon bucked down and used a four-run bottom of the fifth to retake the lead. Megan White drew a four-pitch walk to open the frame before being replaced by Grace Sherron on the bases. Horn placed a double down the left field line, giving the Phoenix runners in scoring position. A strikeout on the next at bat recorded the first out, but Elon tied the game at 2-2 on a RBI single from Elise Walton. The Phoenix then took the lead on a RBI from Tia Mitchell on a ground out to second with a runner advancing to second. A wild pitch then advanced Walton to third with Reich joining her on the bases on a walk. The Phoenix plated its third run of the inning on a double steal with Walton crossing the dish to make the score 4-2 as Serafini stepped into the batter’s box. The senior drove a double into left center and put Elon ahead 5-2.

The Wolfpack made a run of their own in the top of the seventh. NC State had a runner reach with one out on a walk before Quinn induced the second out on a fly out to left. The Wolfpack stayed alive as a single and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases with Visser coming to the plate. A single to left center scored two runs and cut the Phoenix’s lead to just one, 5-4, with runners on first and second. Quinn was able to recover and retire the final batter on a fly out to second to end the game.

On Deck

The Phoenix travels to Drexel for a Colonial Athletic Association showdown this weekend, April 20-21. The Dragons sit second in the league standings with their 8-4 ledger while Elon is third overall at 7-5.