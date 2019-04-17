High Point Men’s Golf Completes First Day of Big South Championship

• Freshman Brandon Einstein led the Panthers at 4-over 76.

NINETY SIX, S.C. – The High Point University men’s golf team concluded the first round of the Big South Championship Wednesday, April 17. The Panthers are currently tied for sixth as a team.

“You can’t have the biggest comeback in history if you’re leading after day one,” HPU head coach Brady Gregor said. “My assistant Curtis Brotherton said it best today, ‘We’re not dead yet.’ Time to go out and fight our way back and find a way to backdoor it into the match play.”

Campbell currently leads all teams, while Gardner-Webb is second.

Freshman Brandon Einstein led the Panthers at 4-over 76 to end the day tied for 22nd. He logged two birdies on the day.

Junior Alec Weary finished tied for 31st at 6-over 78. He led the team with three birdies on the day.

Junior Brendan MacDougall closed the day tied at 31st with a 6-over 78. He had two birdies on the day.

Freshman Drew Weary also tied for 31st at 6-over 78 with one birdie.

Sophomore Ryan McCarthy was 47th after the first round.

The Panthers will tee off at 8:45 a.m. from the tenth tee for the second round Thursday, April 18. The third round will be played directly following the second round tomorrow.