NCHSAA announces 2019 Charlie Adams Endowed Scholarship Award Winners

CHAPEL HILL— The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is pleased to announce the 2019 recipients of the Charlie Adams Endowed Scholarship, an award honoring the late and former executive director of the NCHSAA. Jenna Mallory from Jacksonville High School and Carson Goins from West Stokes High School are this year’s recipients and will receive their awards at the 2019 NCHSAA Annual Meeting on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

ABOUT THE SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS

Jenna Mallory, a senior at Jacksonville High School, is a four-year member of both the Cross Country and Soccer teams. She wrapped up her cross country career earning First Team All-Conference and First Team All-Region recognition. On top of her athletic accomplishments, Jenna Mallory has maintained a 4.0 unweighted GPA and plans on attending either Montreat College or Queens University of Charlotte where she plans to major in Health Science with a Pre-Physcial Therapy focus. Jenna has volunteered her time outside of school assisting with several community service projects, including: Operation Christmas Child, TOPSoccer Buddy, and ZingZumm Children’s Museum.

Carson Goins, a senior at West Stokes High School, is a four-year member of the wrestling team and a two-year member of the track team. Goins was named an All-Conference wrestler during three of his seasons, twice at 106 pounds and once at 120 pounds. At West Stokes, Goins is a member of the National Honor Society and the Student Government Association while carrying a 4.0 GPA. He will continue his education at Appalachian State University where he plans on majoring in Nutrition.

ABOUT THE CHARLIE ADAMS ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP

The Charlie Adams Endowed Scholarship was created in honor of Charlie Adams, former executive director of the NCHSAA, for his more than 40 years of dedication to helping the boys and girls of North Carolina by offering opportunities to participate in athletics. Adams led the Association through huge transitions and great expansions during his tenure as Executive Director from 1984 until he retired in 2010. He was the fifth Executive Director in the history of the Association. Prior to becoming executive director, Adams served as assistant executive director and supervisor of officials for the Association for some 17 years. He passed away in 2017 at the age of 81.

The female award is given in honor of his daughter, Michelle Adams Szwajkun, who participated at Chapel Hill High School on the cross-country team, including a spot on the 1984 state championship team. The male award is given in memory of Charlie Adams’ son, C. Scott Adams, who wrestled at Chapel Hill High and was the first Tiger to compete in the state wrestling championships, finishing fourth overall.