Omega Sports On the Field High School Baseball and Softball Scoreboard(4/17/10):Jake Jenkins-Cowart delivers Walk-off single to lift SEG over Nothern Guilford in the Bottom of 7, at Kevin Callahan Field

Baseball Tonight:

Final tonight from Southeast Guilford High School and Kevin Callahan Field, and we will have much more on this one coming up, in what was a very hard-fought battle tonight at SEG…Jake Jenkins-Cowart delivers a Walk-off, two-out single, in the bottom of the 7th Inning, scoring TJ Ash, who had reached on a dropped third-strike pitch, that we will have to score as a wild pitch for now, and with Jenkins-Cowart’s big hit and the game-winning run scored by TJ Ash, you have your final scored in what was for sure one of those “Games of the Year”….

Final:

Southeast Guilford 2, Northern Guilford 1

WP:Ryan Douglas…7 Innings/11 K’s/18 First-pitch strikes…Allowing 1 Run on 4 hits/1 BB…

LP:Jackson Roberts…6 2/3’s Innings/10 K’s/17 First-pitch strikes…Allowing 2 Runs on 8 hits/0 BB’s…

SEG:Jake Jenkins-Cowart with 2 hits and the Game-winning RBI/1 Run scored…Braxton King with RBI Double for SEG…TJ Ash with a Triple and the Game-winning run scored for SEG…Brandon Wallace, Ryan Douglas and Isaiah Rhem all with singles for SEG..

Scott Bennett with a Bunt-single for NG…Matt Cotter with a single and the only run scored for NG…Hank Dodson and Ben Kaiser with singles for NG and Kaiser with a key, key hit for NG, driving in Cotter to the game, at 1-1 in the Top of the 7th Inning…Kaiser with the key NG RBI and he entered the game, as pinch-hitter….Kaiser was Clutch….

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E NRTH 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 4 1 STHG 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 8 0

SEG Line-2-8-0/NG Line-1-4-1

What a game this was, and the last three times these two teams have played the scores have been, 2-1, 3-1 and 3-2….

Here is how the game rolled tonight….End of the First Inning:SEG 0, NG 0…End of the 2nd:0-0…End 3:0-0…End 4:SEG 1, NG 0…End 5:SEG 1, NG 0…End 6:SEG 1, NG 0…Mid-7:NG 1, SEG 1…Final:SEG 2, NG 1…

Top of the 7th Big Hits from Northern’s Matt Cotter, Hank Dodson and Kaiser….Scott Bennett collected NG’s first hit of the game on a bunt single and that came right around the 6th Inning and SEG’s Ryan Douglas had No-hitter going up until the point of the game….

Back in the Top of the 7th Inning, NG hit a fly to LF, and the SEG slipped trying to go get it on what would have been a sure third out and SEG would have taken the game, 1-0, but the OF slipped down and NG was still alive…In the same inning, the Top of the 7th, a Nighthawk broke for home and then he turned and tried to get back to third base, but he slipped and was tagged out by SEG, and that took a potential NG run off of the board and gave SEG, and easy out…

When Ash struck out in the bottom of the 7th, there were two outs and the ball was dropped by the NG catcher, on an out that would have sent the game into extra innings…

Just so many turning points and talking points in this game tonight, as there always are, when SEG and NG meet and play baseball…

Softball Tonight:

Southwest Guilford 14, Northeast Guilford 4

SWG(12-6)