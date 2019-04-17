The 3 Heath Brothers are Coming to Finch Field in Thomasville and will perform prior to the HiToms baseball game on June 20

The 3 Heath Brothers are Coming to Finch Field!

Local gospel singing sensations, the 3 Heath Brothers, will be joining the HiToms for a pregame concert ahead of our Faith and Family Night game on June 20th!

The concert is FREE with purchase of a ticket to the HiToms’ game that night against the Forest City Owls.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with the concert following shortly after at 5:45 p.m. The HiToms will then take on the Owls following the concert, with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m.?

MORE INFO! www.hitoms.com