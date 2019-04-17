Updated Metro Conference Lacrosse Tournament with verified times and opponents
Men’s Tournament Games
Thursday 4/18
#2 Page @ #1 Northwest (7:30 PM)
Women’s Tournament Games
Thursday 4/18
#2 Northern @ #1 Northwest (5:30 PM)
