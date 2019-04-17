Updated Metro Conference Lacrosse Tournament with verified times and opponents

Posted by Press Release on April 17, 2019 at 11:03 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

*****Updated Metro Conference Lacrosse Tournament with verified times and opponents*****

Men’s Tournament Games
Thursday 4/18
#2 Page @ #1 Northwest (7:30 PM)

Women’s Tournament Games
Thursday 4/18
#2 Northern @ #1 Northwest (5:30 PM)

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top