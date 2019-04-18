Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today(4/18/19) with your Next Top Recruits “Top Games of the Day’

You need to be keeping up with the hard work and remember, at Carolina Acceleration, “Hard Work Pays Off”, and there is no need to take any time off during the Easter Vacation, get on over to Carolina Acceleration, inside the Greensboro Batting Center, on West Gate City Blvd./High Point Road and they can point you in the right direction…”Hard Work” does pay off, and you will be excited with your results…Just go to www.carolinaacceleration.com to get started…You’ll see our Next Top Recruits “Top Games of the Day”, down below, and remember, Next Top Recruits is “Your Connection to College Coaches”….Top Games of the Day are looking like these:

Southwest Guilford vs. Raleigh Broughton, St. Albans vs. High Point Christian Academy, Western Guilford at Grimsley, Christ School at Wesleyan Christian Academy, and Northern Guilford at Western Alamance…Take your pick, from any of those baseball games, as your “Top Game of the Day”, from Next Top Recruits…

Baseball Today:

John Champe(3-4/1-3) vs. Glenn(12-6/3-5) 11:15am..Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, SC Conway HS

Calvary Day School(3-7/0-4) at Greensboro Day School(8-6/3-20 4:30pm

Southwest Guilford(13-4/10-1) vs. Raleigh Broughton(11-2/5-1) 5pm…Bobby Murray Tournament at Holly Springs

St. Albans(16-2/10-0) vs. High Point Christian Academy(17-2/6-0) 6pm…Mingo Bay Baseball Classic @ Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Christ School(14-2/2-0) at Wesleyan Christian Academy(9-3/0-0) 6pm

Western Guilford(13-3/10-2) at Grimsley(10-8/5-3) 7pm

Southeast Guilford(14-5/11-0) at Ragsdale(9-9/3-5) 7pm

Northern Guilford(12-5/11-2) at Western Alamance(13-6/9-4) 7pm

High Point Andrews(0-12/0-12) at High Point Central(4-13/0-8) 7pm

Eastern Alamance(9-8/7-7) vs. Cornerstone Charter Academy(5-7/3-4) 7pm in the Graham Easter Tournament, at the Graham Middle School…

Softball Today:

North Forsyth(11-4/8-2) at Southwest Guilford(12-6/10-1) 5pm

Northeast Guilford(7-12/3-10) at Morehead(12-5/9-3) 6pm

Southeast Guilford(2-16/2-8) at Providence Grove(8-5/6-4) 7pm

Northern Guilford(6-11/4-9) at Rockingham County(9-6/6-6) 7pm

Northwest Guilford(14-1/8-0) at Davie County(7-8/3-3) 7pm