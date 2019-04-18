College Baseball Final – Guilford 6, Roanoke 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College twice rallied from two-run deficits to knock off league-leading Roanoke College, 6-5, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball game Wednesday.

Ellis Stokes scored the winning run off a Maroons’ error with two out in the eighth inning, which capped a three-run frame that erased a 5-3 deficit.

The victory salvaged a split of the season series with the Maroons (15-15, 12-5 ODAC), who entered the game tied atop the league standings with Randolph-Macon, which also had 12 league wins. Guilford, which lost at Roanoke March 30, improves to 13-20 overall, 6-11 in the ODAC.

Cale Agee’s bases-clearing double in the eighth restored Roanoke’s two-run lead at 5-3 after Guilford scored twice in the seventh to take a 3-2 edge. Agee’s hit to right-center plated three and chased Quakers’ pitcher Mitchell Stumpo after six strong innings. Stumpo entered in the second inning with one out and the bases loaded after Roanoke got two runs off of Quakers’ starter Ty Walser. Stumpo left the bags full in the second and proceeded to fan a career-high nine batters in six innings.

As Guilford scratched out two seventh-inning runs off of Roanoke closer Kevin Ledford, the Maroons turned to Nick Raulin (0-1) for the eighth. The Quakers greeted him with three straight singles that load the bases with no outs. Dylan Tuttle pushed one run across with a walk and Ryan Hill followed an out later with a game-tying sacrifice fly. Ellis Stokes advanced from second to third on the play, which put runners at the corners with one out for Stumpo. Stumpo’s grounder to third was bobbled by Jack Howard, who went on to overthrow first base. Stokes scored the go-ahead run and Tuttle was thrown out at the plate trying to score from first, which ended the inning.

Tuttle (1-0), who relieved Stumpo in the eighth and stranded Agee at second, fanned Howard to start the ninth. Scott Ellis followed with a one-out single before Tuttle closed the door with his second strikeout and a comebacker to the mound that ended the game.

Stokes led the Quakers’ offense with three hits, including two bunt singles, and two runs scored. Austin Bailey also scored twice and had two hits.

Agee finished with two hits and a game-high four RBI. Teammate Matt Wojciechowski went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Ellis also had two hits.

Coach Nick Black’s ’02 Quakers host Virginia Wesleyan University Saturday (4/20) on the Quakers’ annual Senior Day games.