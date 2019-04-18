College Softball Finals: Greensboro 11-1, Guilford 10-9

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College’s Sabrina Moreno and Makayla Carver both had five hits as the Quakers split a doubleheader on Wednesday. The Pride won game one, 11-10. The visitors rallied to win the nightcap, 9-1.

After the non-conference action, Guilford moved to 26-13. Greensboro is now 24-13.

In the opener, Guilford led in hits, 17-10. Greensboro scored six runs in the first inning and never trailed in the contest. Maddy Wetherholt (13-5) earned the victory after tossing a complete game. Hannah Stackhouse led The Pride with three hits.

For Guilford, Katie McNeill (15-7) suffered the loss. Carver went 3-for-5 with a home run, one triple and two RBI. Katy Holt was 3-of-4 and scored three times. Moreno batted 3-of-4 and had two RBI.

In game two, the Quakers plated two runs in the opening frame and never looked back on the 9-1 victory. Makayla Crawford hit 3-for-3 with a home run, one double and four runs batted in. Carver and Moreno both went 2-for-4 at the plate. Natalie Conrad and Casey Bunting both had two hits for the Quakers.

Carver (3-1) earned the win after tossing a complete game win. She allowed one run and just three hits. Cheyenne Cox (10-7) was tagged with the defeat for The Pride. Guilford had 13 hits in the game to Greensboro’s three.

The Quakers await the announcement of their opponent in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championship. The event is April 26-28 at the James I. Moyer Sports Complex in Salem, Va.