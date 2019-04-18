Elon Men’s Golf Phoenix Begins CAA Championship on Friday

PINEHURST, N.C. – Elon University men’s golf is set to begin play at the 2019 CAA Men’s Golf Championship this Friday through Sunday, April 19-21, at Pinehurst Resort. The tournament will be played on the par-71, 7,088-yard No. 8 Course.

The CAA’s automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship will be awarded to the team champion, which will come on Sunday after the culmination of 54 holes.

TEE TIMES

The Phoenix is scheduled to tee off of hole one from 8:15-8:51 a.m. Tee times for Saturday and Sunday will be decided based upon standings after each round and will be subject to weather.

ELON FIVE

Competing for the maroon and gold will be William Harwood, Max Ferrari, Graham Hutchinson, Quade Lukes, and Dustin Blank. Harwood enters the weekend with the third-best scoring average in the CAA at 71.85.

LAST YEAR’S CAA CHAMPIONSHIP

The Phoenix took sixth at last year’s championship, finishing 39-over with a 903. In the final round, Elon shot a 294 to card the second-best round of the day, only behind champion UNCW. The fifth-place finish was a two-spot improvement from the previous year’s seventh-place finish. Patrick Frodigh shot seven-over for the weekend to finish 10th in the individual standings. Harwood is the top returner from last year, with the Columbia, S.C. native shooting a 13-over par 229 to tie for 13th.

THE FIELD

As a team, the Phoenix is ranked 149 in the nation by GolfStat. Charleston is the top seed in the field at 60. Following the Cougars are James Madison (92), UNCW (114), Drexel (147), Elon, William & Mary (193), Delaware (194), Towson (259), and Hofstra (286).

SEASON IN REVIEW

Elon defended its team title and Harwood claimed the individual title at the Fourth Annual Phoenix Invitational on Oct 15-16. The team then opened the spring season with a second-place finish at the Loyola Intercollegiate on Feb. 23-25, with Dawson Danielshitting a minus-four on the final day to tie for seventh. Next, the maroon and gold tied for second at the USf Invitational on March 10-11 and Harwood tied for third place. On the year, Elon golfers tallied nine top-10 individual finishes, to include five by Harwood.

CAA WEEKLY HONORS

Elon had a pair of weekly honors this year. Harwood received Golfer of the Week honors on Oct. 17 after earning his second career tournament win. He went three-under in the final round of the Phoenix Invitational to card a 10-under 203 for the tournament. His combined total marked a 54-hole career low and his score-to-par of -10 also set a career best. The junior tallied 14 birdies with 36 pars during the course of the three rounds.

Daniels was tabbed Golfer of the Week on Feb. 27 for his performance in Goodyear, Ariz. Tied for 18th at one-over through the first two rounds, the Greensboro, N.C. native carded a four-under par 68 on the final day of competition to finish tied for seventh (213). The effort helped Elon finish second in the team standings with a combined five-under par 859.