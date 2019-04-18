Elon Sweeps Hofstra to Reach CAA Men’s Tennis Championship Semifinals
BURLINGTON, N.C. – Elon University men’s tennis, the No. 2 seed in the 2019 CAA Men’s Tennis Championships, earned a 4-0 sweep of No. 7 seed Hofstra in the quarterfinals on Thursday, April 18, at the Burlington Tennis Center.
The Phoenix extended its win streak to eight with the victory and improves to 19-4 overall heading into the CAA Championship semifinals on Friday afternoon. This is the seventh-straight season that Elon has reached at least its conference tournament semifinals.
Elon will face No. 3 seed William & Mary on Friday at 2 p.m. The semifinal matches have been moved indoors to the Piedmont Indoor Tennis Center due to inclement weather in Friday’s forecast for the Triad region. The Tribe edge No. 6 seed Drexel 4-3 in its quarterfinal match on Thursday afternoon to advance.
HIGHLIGHTS
The Phoenix claimed the early 1-0 advantage taking the doubles point with quick victories on courts three and one, respectively. Taylor Foote and Dino Bonetta finished first on court three with a 6-0 victory before Felipe Sarrasague and Mario Paccini clinched the doubles point with a 6-3 win over Coco Haener and Shawn Jackson of Hofstra.
In singles action, Camilo Ponce kicked things extending Elon’s lead to 2-0 with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Julien Wolfe at the No. 5 position. Foote then put the Phoenix in position to clinch the victory with a commanding 6-3, 6-2 win over Giacomo Pezzoli on court six.
Kyle Frankel then clinched Elon’s 4-0 sweep of the Pride with his 6-2, 6-3 victory over Jan Leithner on court four. When the match was clinched Sarrasague held a 6-3, 5-3 lead on court one, Paccini had a commanding 6-3, 5-2 advantage at the No. 2 position, and Felipe Osses-Konig was in a battle 6-4, 4-5 on court three against Haener.
NOTES
– Elon now has won four-straight CAA Championship quarterfinals matchups against the Pride dating back to the 2016 season. Elon owns a 4-0 lead in the all-time series against Hofstra.
– The Phoenix improved its win total to 19 for 2019, which is the most in a single season since Elon won 19 matches and finished 19-5 during the 2014 season.
– Kyle Frankel now has 19 singles wins this season, which is tied with Alberto Rojas ’09 for the most dual match singles wins in single-season program history.
– Felipe Osses-Konig’s 18 dual match singles wins this year ranks tied for second in single-season program history.
– Elon has now reached at least its conference tournament semifinals for the seventh consecutive season with the win.
– The Phoenix will be seeking its first 20-win season on Friday against William & Mary since finishing 21-6 during the 2009 season.
UP NEXT
The Phoenix faces the No. 3-seeded William & Mary Tribe on Friday afternoon, April 19, at 2 p.m. inside the Piedmont Indoor Tennis Center in Greensboro.
Elon 4, Hofstra 0
Apr 18, 2019 at Burlington, N.C. (Burlington Tennis Center)
Singles competition
1. #96 Felipe Sarrasague (ELON) vs. Marcus Smith (HOFSTRA) 6-3, 5-3, unfinished
2. Mario Paccini (ELON) vs. Shawn Jackson (HOFSTRA) 6-3, 5-2, unfinished
3. Felipe Osses-Konig (ELON) vs. Coco Haener (HOFSTRA) 6-4, 4-5, unfinished
4. Kyle Frankel (ELON) def. Jan Leithner (HOFSTRA) 6-2, 6-3
5. Camilo Ponce (ELON) def. Julien Wolfe (HOFSTRA) 6-2, 6-2
6. Taylor Foote (ELON) def. Giacomo Pezzoli (HOFSTRA) 6-3, 6-2
Doubles competition
1. Felipe Sarrasague/Mario Paccini (ELON) def. Coco Haener/Shawn Jackson (HOFSTRA) 6-3
2. Kyle Frankel/Camilo Ponce (ELON) vs. Marcus Smith/Jan Leithner (HOFSTRA) 3-4, unfinished
3. Dino Bonetta/Taylor Foote (ELON) def. Ryan Hardin/Giacomo Pezzoli (HOFSTRA) 6-0
Match Notes
Order of finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (5,6,4)
Elon is the No. 2 seed
Hofstra is the No. 7 seed
