High Point Men’s Golf Finishes Fifth at Big South Championship; Einstein Named Big South Freshman of the Year

NINETY SIX, S.C. – The High Point University men’s golf team finished fifth at the Big South Championship Thursday, April 18. As a team, the Panthers were 39-over 903 over the three rounds. Freshman Brandon Einstein was named Big South Freshman of the Year, while junior Brendan MacDougall earned All-Big South honors and junior Alec Weary was named All-Academic Team.

“It was a good, solid last round today,” HPU head coach Brady Gregor said. “It is very frustrating to be that first team out of match play and we know we could have played well enough to be in it. We got within seven strokes of Winthrop on the back nine and we had a chance to do something, but didn’t capitalize coming in. These guys are young. We only played two juniors. It was a lot of freshmen and sophomores for us. Hopefully, this stings and sticks with them to go out and get ready for next year.”

Einstein finished tied for 11th at 3-over 219 (76-74-69). He opened the final day of play with a score of 2-over 74 in the second round followed by a 3-under 69 in the third round. Einstein logged six birdies in the second and third rounds. The freshman did not record a score above par on any hole in the third round.

Einstein was named Big South Freshman of the Year by the conference. He had six top-25 finishes on the year and shot seven rounds in the 60s. The Clemmons, N.C. native had 11 rounds at par or better on the season. He finished second at the Elon Phoenix Invitational (Oct. 16) and at the Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate (Feb. 26). His career-best 204 came at the Elon Phoenix Invitational, where he also logged two rounds at his career-low 67.

MacDougall began the day with an even-par 72 in the second round. He followed that with a 3-under 69 in the third round. MacDougall placed tied for 11th at 3-over 219 (78-72-69). The junior had three birdies in the second round and six birdies in the third round to give him 11 birdies for the tournament.

MacDougall was named to 2019 All-Big South. He logged six top-25 finishes on the year and had four rounds in the 60s. The Calgary, Alberta native had 14 rounds at par or better for the year. This is the third time he has been named to the all-conference team.

“I’m very proud of the guys,” Gregor said. “MacDougall and Einstein went out and did what they were capable of in the final round. We took three Big South honor rolls home. It is a lot to build off of with a lot of areas to grow. Some of them are just as much my fault as it was the guys, so I need to do just as much work as they do this summer.”

Junior Alec Weary placed tied for 42nd at 25-over 241. He logged seven birdies during the tournament. He was named to the Big South All-Academic team. He boasts a 3.09 GPA with a major in Business Administration.

Freshman Drew Weary shot 12-over in the second round. He finished the tournament with two rounds of play and a score of 162.

Sophomore Ryan McCarthy played the first and third rounds for HPU. He logged a 5-over 77 in the third round to finish at 18-over for the tournament. McCarthy had two birdies in the third round.

Freshman Adam Hooker played as a substitute in the second and third rounds for the Purple & White. He shot 1-over 73 in the second round and 6-over 78 in the third round to finish with a score of 7-over 151. Hooker logged six birdies for the tournament.

Campbell won the championship, while USC Upstate placed second.

This finishes the 2018-19 season for the Panthers.