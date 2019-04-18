HPU’s Bockrath Earns First-Team NCCSIA WBB All-State Honors

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association (NCCAIA) named senior Emma Bockrath of the High Point University women’s basketball team First-Team All-State for the third-straight season, the association announced Thursday (April 18). Bockrath was previously named to the first team in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.

Bockrath earned First-Team All-Big South for the third time in her career this season. She was second in the Big South in points at 16.6, third in steals at 4.4 and assist/turnover ratio at 1.3, fourth in field goal percentage at 44.3 percent, fifth in assists at 3.4 and eighth in rebounds at 7.3. The Dayton, Ohio native was the only player in the Big South in the top 10 in all six categories. She scored a career-high 32 points against Hampton on Feb. 2. Bockrath was named Big South Player of the Week on three different occasions in her senior season.

The senior guard scored 20 or more points nine times and double-digits 26 times in the 2018-19 season. She logged six double-doubles and seven double-figure rebound games this year. Bockrath led the Panthers in rebounding 14 times, scoring 12 times and assists nine times this season. She rewrote the HPU record book during her time in the Purple & White. Bockrath ranks second on the HPU Division I scoring list with 1,603 points on her career, first in career games started at 121, second in steals at 236, third in points per game at 13.2, fourth in total rebounds at 743 and total assists at 331 and sixth free throws made at 256.