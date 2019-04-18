No. 25 High Point WLAX Defeats Liberty, 14-9, in Home Finale

• Sophomore Sarah Zeto made 13 saves including five in the last 10 minutes as HPU pulled away from Liberty, 14-9

• Redshirt junior Meredith Chapman has tied the HPU single-season record for caused turnovers with 41

• Senior Allie Little recorded a career-high seven points with three goals and four assists

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The No. 25 High Point University women’s lacrosse team defeated a tough Liberty squad, 14-9, in its regular season home finale Wednesday evening (April 17) at Vert Stadium.

The Panthers (12-4) were edged by the Flames (11-4) in shots, 27-25, ground balls, 27-24 and draws, 13-12, but sophomore Sarah Zeto made 13 big saves while Liberty only mustered four.

After Liberty scored the first goal of the game, the Panthers scored the next eight to break open the game. The Flames battled their way back, pulling within three at 11-8 with 17:24 remaining, but Zeto made five of her saves in the last 10 minutes and HPU scored three of the last four goals to finish out the game.

“Sarah Zeto gave us a lot of momentum in the second half,” HPU head coach Lyndsey Boswell said. “Liberty is a tough team and they’re always going to come in here and give us a tough fight. That’s why we scheduled the game and wanted to play them at this point in the season, and I’m really happy with the outcome of the game tonight.”

Senior Allie Little tallied a career-high seven points on three goals and four assists, while fellow senior Valerie Pelling added a goal and three assists. Senior Samantha Herman her 100th-career point and had two goals and an assist, while sophomore Rachel Foster and freshman Mena Loescher each had two goals.

Redshirt junior Meredith Chapman caused five turnovers and now has 41 for the season, which is tied for the HPU single-season record with Erica Perrotta from 2018. Fellow redshirt junior Hayley Norris picked up six ground balls.

Anna Keebler led Liberty with three goals.

The Panthers close out the regular season Saturday (April 20) at Winthrop at 1 p.m. With a win, HPU would clinch the No. 1 seed for the Big South Championship and would host the tournament April 26-28 at Vert Stadium.