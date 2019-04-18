Omega Sports On the Field High School Baseball and Softball Scoreboard(4/18/19):WG, NG and SEG win on baseball side/SWG takes Doubleheader in Softball
Baseball Finals:
Another one of our Games of the Day/Night:Northern Guilford 6, Western Alamance 1
NG(13-5/12-2)
In one of our Games of the Day/Night:
Western Guilford 10, Grimsley 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Western Varsity 2019 0 0 0 0 4 0 6 10 6 5 Grimsley Varsity 1 0 3 2 1 0 2 9 8 2
from the WG Facebook page:What a finish to the regular season! Team got down 4-0 early but worked their way back to a 10-9 victory at Grimsley! Incredible team effort! End of a very strong regular season with a 14-3 record!
Western Guilford was down 6-0 after 4 Innings, and WG was still down 7-4 going into the top of the 7th Inning….
WGHS
Clay Dilday 3 1/3 innings
Cooper Speight 1 2/3 innings
WP:Robbie Boyd 2 innings
Grimsley
#21 Gus Hughes 5 innings
#9 Alex Hauselman 1 innings
#4 Griffin Albright 1/3 inning
LP:#15 Paddy McGonigal 2/3 Inning
Western Varsity 2019
AB R H RBI 1 #16 Nathan Fury RF 3 1 0 1 2 #7 Clay Dilday SS 4 0 0 2 3 #17 Caleb Carden C 3 1 1 0 4 #14 Trevor Glisson 1B 5 1 1 0 > #6 Jake Sindahl LF 3 1 1 2 6 #2 Josh Nichols 2B 3 1 1 0 7 #15 Robbie Boyd P 3 1 1 1 8 #20 Wyatt Goddard 3B 1 0 0 1 9 #5 Nick Thompson CF 1 2 1 0 #18 Keaton Mathes 0 1 0 0 #22 Ryan Dee 0 1 0 0
Grimsley Varsity
AB R H RBI > #29 Luke Jenkins CF 3 1 1 1 2 #25 CJ Neese SS 4 1 1 0 3 #12 Jake Bloss C 3 0 2 1 4 #4 Griffin Albright 1B 1 3 1 2 5 #11 Zach McRae 2B 4 0 0 0 6 #21 Gus Hughes 4 0 1 2 7 #10 Rob Dalton 3B 4 1 1 1 8 #15 Paddy McGonigal P 2 0 0 0 9 #14 Will Caviness LF 4 1 1 1 #20 Tyler Albright 0 2 0 0
Southeast Guilford 4, Ragsdale 1
SEG(15-5)…WP:Brandon Wallace 5 1/3 Innings/6 K’s/18 First-pitch strikes…Jenkins-Cowart, Rhem and Ash with 2 hits a-piece…Rhem RBI/Spillman RBI for Ragsdale…Martinez(Ragsdale) with 2 BB’s and Braxton King SEG with a BB…SEG’s Ash with 3 Quality at Bats/Jenkins-Cowart SEG with 2 QAB’s/Jackson(Ragsdale) 3 QAB’s….
LP:Win Scott(Ragsdale) 6 1/3 Innings/5 K’s/17 First-pitch strikes…
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E STHG 1 0 0 1 0 0 2 4 8 6 RGSD 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 3
One more of our Games of the Day:
Southwest Guilford 2, Raleigh Broughton 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E SGHS 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 - - Broughton 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 - -
Another one of those Games of the Day:
St. Albans 2, High Point Christian Academy 1
HPCA(17-3)/St. Albans(17-2)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E St. Albans 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 - - HPCA 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 - -
Another Game of the Day:
Christ School 8, Wesleyan Christian Academy 1
WES(-4)/Christ School(15-2)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Christ School 0 1 0 2 2 1 2 8 - - WCA 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 - -
Greensboro Day School 8, Calvary Day School 4
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E CDS 0 0 3 0 1 0 0 4 10 2 Greensboro Day 4 3 0 0 0 1 - 8 5 1
Eastern Alamance 8, Cornerstone Charter Academy 4
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Eastern Alamance 1 0 0 0 7 0 0 8 - - CCA 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 4 - -
Glenn 9, John Champe 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E John Champe 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 3 1 Glenn 3 0 5 1 0 0 0 9 15 2
Softball Tonight:
Double header tonight
Southwest Guilford-15
North Forsyth-1
Southwest Guilford-10
Wesleyan-0
SOUTHWEST 14-6
Conference 11-1
Southern Alamance 17, Burlington Williams 0
WP:Carter….SA’s Stuart 4-5/3 Runs/4 RBI/Triple
1 2 3 4 5 R H E STHR 3 0 3 4 7 17 17 0 WLTR 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 4
Baseball Today:
High Point Andrews(0-12/0-12) at High Point Central(4-13/0-8) 7pm….No Score has been Reported on this Game…..
Softball Today:
Northeast Guilford(7-12/3-10) at Morehead(12-5/9-3) 6pm
Southeast Guilford(2-16/2-8) at Providence Grove(8-5/6-4) 7pm
Northern Guilford(6-11/4-9) at Rockingham County(9-6/6-6) 7pm
Northwest Guilford(14-1/8-0) at Davie County(7-8/3-3) 7pm
