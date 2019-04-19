Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today:Good Friday a good time to stretch[SWG goes (1-1) in Day One of the Bobby Murray Classic]/Dudley and Eastern Guilford Easter Tournaments POSTPONED for Today

Not much baseball or softball, scheduled for today, but there was some action yesterday and there will more play resuming on Saturday….Threat of rain all day today and might be a good time for you to sit back and stretch it out on this Good Friday…

Baseball Today:

from Thursday at the Bobby Murray Classic in Raleigh:

Game One for Southwest Guilford:Southwest Guilford 2, Raleigh Broughton 1

Game Two for Southwest Guilford:Holly Springs 8, Southwest Guilford 0

No-hitter for Holly Springs’ Matt Willadsen vs. SWG….

**********The 32nd Bobby Murray Invitational’s first round took place on Thursday and a lot of exciting action took place at Holly Springs.

The Holly Springs Golden Hawks went 2-0 on the day headlined by Matt Willadsen’s no-hitter.

The Southwest Guilford Cowboys and Rolesville each went 1-1 and Broughton left 0-2.**********

*****Each team played 2 games on Thursday, with the threat of bad weather on Friday/Today forcing tournament officials to move up the Friday games one day and they hope to continue play on Saturday, with Holly Springs and the Wake Forest HS Cougars both being pool play winners and advancing to the Championship Round….*****

SWG now at (14-5) on the season and looking to play their next game on Saturday, in Raleigh….

Dudley Easter Tournament/Eastern Guilford Easter Tournament:

DUE TO THE FORECASTED WEATHER FOR TODAY- ALL GAMES (JV AND VARSITY) ARE POSTPONED FOR FRIDAY-

PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING CHANGES IN THE JV AND VARSITY TOURNAMENTS SCHEDULED-

JV TOURNAMENT- @ Eastern Guilford

Friday’s Pool – Eastern Guilford, Page, and Ragsdale will now play Monday.

Saturday, April 20th POOL B

2:30 Dudley vs. Southern

5:00 Southern vs. NE

7:30 Dudley vs. NE

Monday, April 22nd POOL A

2:30 Page vs. Eastern

5:00 Page vs. Ragsdale

7:30 Ragsdale vs. Eastern

Tuesday, April 23rd Championship Round

2:30 Pool A #3 vs. Pool B #3 5th Place

5:00 Pool A #2 vs. Pool B #2 3rd Place

7:00 Pool A #1 vs. Pool B #1 Championship

Saturday and Monday’s games will be $8.00 tickets and Tuesday’s games will be $5.00.

VARSITY TOURNAMENT- @ Dudley

Friday’s Pool – Dudley, Southern Guilford and Northeast Guilford will now play Monday.

Saturday, April 20th POOL B

2:30 Page vs. Triad Math and Science

5:00 EG vs. Triad Math and Science

7:30 Page vs. EG

Monday, April 22nd POOL A

2:30 Dudley vs. SG

5:00 NE vs. SG

7:30 Dudley vs. NE

Tuesday, April 23rd Championship Round

2:30 3 seed pool A vs. 3 seed pool B Fifth Place Game

5:00 2 seed pool A vs. 2 seed pool B Third Place Game

7:30 1 seed pool A vs. 1 seed pool B Championship Game

Saturday and Monday’s games will be $8.00 tickets and Tuesday’s games will be $5.00.

Courtesy of Randall Hackett

Athletic Director

Eastern Guilford High School