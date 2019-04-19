College Basketball news – Guilford Pair Named to All-State Teams:Lindsay Gauldin(Northwest Guilford HS)/Marcus Curry(Northern Guilford HS)

Mount Olive, N.C. – Guilford College’s Marcus Curry (Greensboro, N.C./Northern Guilford (Bridgewater)) and Lindsay Gauldin (Stokesdale, N.C./Northwest Guilford) were named to the North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association (NCCSIA) 2018-19 College Division All-State basketball teams.

Both garnered second-team laurels from NCCSIA, which selects all-state teams in the University (Division I) and College (Division II, III, NAIA) divisions for men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, softball and baseball. All-state honorees are nominated and selected by NCCSIA members.

Curry, a 6-5 senior forward, earned second-team recognition on the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ Division III All-District V Team and the D3hoops.com All-South Region squad. He led Guilford in scoring with a career-high 15.0 points per game. The First Team All-ODAC performer ranked second on the team in rebounds (7.0 rpg.), assists (1.8 apg.), blocks (0.5 bpg.), and steals (1.0 spg.). He stood among the ODAC’s best per-game leaders in scoring (12th) and rebounds (10th). Curry ranked eighth in the South with a league-high 113 made free throws and 12th with 216 rebounds.

Curry led Guilford’s scorers in 13 of his 31 games and registered six double-doubles this season. He had five games with 20 or more points, including a season-high 25-point effort November 17 at the University of Mary Washington. Curry grabbed a career-high 13 boards in the game, one of the eight in which led the team’s rebounders.

In his 80 career games with the Quakers, Curry scored 1,101 points and grabbed 483 rebounds (6.0 rpg.). He graduates ranked 29th among the Quakers’ career scoring leaders and 18th in career free-throw percentage (.748). His 13.8 points per game average stands 20th school history. Including 116 points scored as a freshman at Bridgewater (Va.) College, Curry tallied 1,217 points in 95 college contests.

Curry helped coach Tom Palombo’s Quakers to the NCAA Division III Tournament quarterfinals for the fourth time in school history. Guilford claimed its fourth ODAC Tournament title with a victory over fifth-ranked Randolph-Macon College, one of the Quakers’ six wins over nationally ranked opponents this year. Palombo could return as many as 12 letter winners, including three starters, next season.

Gauldin, a 5-9 guard/forward, won the 2018-19 D3hoops.com South Region and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Women’s Basketball Rookie of the Year awards this season. She averaged 13.3 points, a team-high 10.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.5 steals in 26 games. Gauldin led the ODAC and ranked fourth in the South with 12 double-doubles, the eighth-best total in school history. She also stood among the South’s best in rebounds (5th, 265), defensive rebounds per game (6th, 7.2), total rebounds per game (7th) and steals per outing (7th, 2.54). Gauldin shot nearly 55 percent from the floor and was one of two ODAC students who averaged 10 or more points and rebounds per game.

A member of the D3hoops.com Team of the Week for week five, Gauldin was an all-tournament selection at Guilford’s Daly 7 Classic in November. She led Guilford’s scorers 12 times this year and was the team’s top rebounder in 20 games. One of her best performances was a 30-point, 12-rebound effort in the Quakers’ January 16 setback to the University of Lynchburg.

Gauldin’s 347 points rank second in school history among freshmen and are the most by a Quakers’ rookie since Laura Haynes ’98 set the record in 1995 with 565 points. Gauldin’s 265 rookie rebounds stand second only to Haynes’ 271. Gauldin also ranks second among Guilford’s leaders in assists (71) and steals (66) by a first-year student.

Gauldin helped coach Stephanie Flamini’s team to the Quakers’ fourth ODAC regular-season title and a 20-6 overall record (16-2 ODAC). Flamini is slated to return Gauldin, plus 10 others from this year’s team, next fall.

