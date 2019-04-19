Elon Men’s Golf Phoenix Tied for Third After First Day of CAA Championship

PINEHURST, N.C. – With one hole still to play, Elon University men’s golf is tied for third and William Harwood is in second place after the first day of the 2019 CAA Men’s Championship. Teams are playing on the par-71 No. 8 Course at Pinehurst Resort.

As a team, the Phoenix has a combined 289 and is even with UNCW at nine-over par. College of Charleston carded a three-over 287 for the top spot, and James Madison shot a plus-six 290 to sit in second place. Following the maroon and gold are Delaware (291), Drexel (292), William & Mary (297), Towson (306), and Hofstra (314).

HIGHLIGHTS

Harwood is currently at a minus-two 65 and is one stroke behind the overall leader, Charleston’s Michael Sass. The junior tallied three birdies with 13 pars. Quade Lukes is tied for 13th with a two-over 73 and Graham Hutchinson is one stroke behind Lukes and tied for 19th with a 74. Max Ferrari turned in a six-over 77 to tie for 31st, and Dustin Blank is tied for 40th with a nine-over 80.

UP NEXT

Play was suspended at 4 p.m. due to lightning in the area. The final threesome of the first round will resume their final hole at 7:30 a.m., while round two will begin at 8:30 a.m.

2019 CAA Men’s Championship

April 19-21 | Pinehurst, N.C.

Team Standings

1. Charleston (287) +3

2. James Madison (290) +6

T3. UNCW (293) +9

T3. Elon (289) +9

5. Delaware (291) +11

6. Drexel (292) +12

7. William & Mary (297) +13

8. Towson (306) +22

9. Hofstra (314) +30

Elon Individuals

2. William Harwood (65) -2

T13. Quade Lukes (73) +2

T19. Graham Hutchinson (74) +3

T31. Max Ferrari (77) +6

T40. Dustin Blank (80) +9