Former Page Pirates QB and Carolina Cobras WR James Summers looking to start in Cobras’ home-opener on Saturday night
Here comes #11 WR James Summers, out of Page High School and East Carolina University, and now the man they used to call “Big Games James”, is looking to start at wide receiver for the Carolina Cobras, in their home opener on Saturday night, at the Greensboro Coliseum…
When James came out of Page HS and was heading to college, his first choice for college football was N.C. State, but he always wanted to be a Tar Heel, so then James switched and he was going on to North Carolina, in Chapel Hill…Then through the course of several changing events, James ended coming out of Hinds Community College in Hinds, Mississippi, and he was East Carolina-bound and ended playing out his college football career, at ECU…
So James Summers wanted to go to Carolina and that is what he finally did, and in the end, it was East Carolina instead of North Carolina, but it was Carolina and now James Summers is ready to play for Carolina again, and James came out of Page HS, in Greensboro, and now James is ready to play for Carolina again, and he is back in Greensboro, where he will play for the CAROLINA COBRAS….
(The road home does has its twists and turns.)
For the Carolina Cobras in 2019, two of the top four receivers from last season are returning; Jordan Jolly and Fabian Guerra. Among the new faces to this aerial assault are Tyree Robinson from Western Kentucky, rookie Kyrin Priester from Washington State, and Greensboro local James Summers(Page HS).
Here is the word from Carolina Cobras assistant coach Josh Resignalo, “James Summers will make his debut this Saturday night for our first home game. He is playing WR”….
The Cobras home opener is Saturday/tomorrow April 20th at 7pm against Massachusetts. Season tickets and single game tickets are available to purchase by calling 336-455-7232 or visit www.carcobras.com
Here is the Carolina Cobras roster going into the Saturday night home-opener at the Greensboro Coliseum….
1 QB CHARLES MCCULLUM
2 DB KEN WALTON II
3 DB CEDRIC POOLE
4 WR JORDAN JOLLY
5 WR TYREE ROBINSON
6 WR FABIAN GUERRA
7 DL SEVON PITTMAN
8 DL STEVE MILLER
9 DB DARIUS THOMAS
10 WR KYRIN PRIESTER
11 WR JAMES SUMMERS
12 WR LOVIE ROSE JR.
15 WR ZACH DUCKER
17 DB MIKE GREEN
19 WR ERIC BROWN
20 DB TROY SANDERS
21 WR JOE MORROW
27 WR SAM BOYD
33 WR David Jordan (IR)
47 K NICK BELCHER
50 OL BILL VAVAU
55 OL JEREMY SCHONBRUNNER
72 OL JOE HARRIS
75 OL Darriel Mack
76 FB DESHAWN JOHNSON
77 DL WALTER THOMAS II
79 OL CHAD KOLUMBER
93 DL MICAH ROBINSON
99 DL JARRELL MCKINNEY
