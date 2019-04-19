Guilford County Classic as Page tops Northwest Guilford, 1-0, in Women’s Soccer on Thursday

Posted by Press Release on April 19, 2019 at 12:32 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

Page HS knocked off Northwest Guilford High School last night, in another women’s soccer classic, 1-0.

Tatum Neff scored the only goal of the game off a pass from Salem Handy.

The Page Pirates take sole possession of first place in the Metro 4-A with two games to go, in the regular season….

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top