Guilford County Classic as Page tops Northwest Guilford, 1-0, in Women’s Soccer on Thursday
Page HS knocked off Northwest Guilford High School last night, in another women’s soccer classic, 1-0.
Tatum Neff scored the only goal of the game off a pass from Salem Handy.
The Page Pirates take sole possession of first place in the Metro 4-A with two games to go, in the regular season….
