HPU Baseball To Play Saturday Doubleheader In Lieu Of Friday Matchup

CLINTON, S.C. – High Point University will play its fourth doubleheader of the season this Saturday, with incoming inclement weather postponing the Panthers’ originally scheduled 1 PM start time on Friday. The promise of rain and thunderstorms will force HPU and the Blue Hose to push game two back to Saturday at 11 AM, with the series finale taking place approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the morning matchup.

Schedule at Presbyterian

Thursday, April 18 | L, 6-1

Friday, April 19 | Postponed

Saturday, April 20 | 11 AM (DH) | PC Baseball Complex

Saturday, April 20 | Approx. 30 minutes after Game 1 of DH | PC Baseball Complex

The Panthers opened the 2019 schedule with a doubleheader at Old Dominion, where they split decisions with the Monarchs in Norfolk. Poor conditions have already forced the Purple & White to play doubleheaders against William & Mary and James Madison as well, as the side looks to sweep PC on Saturday for its fourth Big South series victory of the current campaign.