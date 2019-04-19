HPU Track & Field: Day One Of Duke Invitational Postponed

DURHAM, N.C. – Competing in the Duke Invitational this Friday and Saturday, High Point University track and field, along with the rest of the competing field, have been forced to postpone the remainder of Friday’s events due to inclement weather.

The Panthers competed in three events on day one, before the remainder of the afternoon was suspended in concordance with lightning storms in the area. Freshman Spencer Smucker recorded a 15:33.75 in the men’s 5000m, followed by performances from Julia Hellman (18:15.88) and Courney Kerr (18:41.97) in the same event. Madison Reynolds was the lone Panther to compete in the field on Friday morning, clearing 1.50m in the high jump.

With Famke Heinst, Zoe Geis and Keaton Case all competing at the Virginia Challenge this weekend, no schedule changes have currently been to the Charlottesville meet, with Heinst kicking off Friday afternoon at 6:30 PM in the 3000m Steeplechase Invite.

The bulk of Friday’s competitions will be made up this Saturday.