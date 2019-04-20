Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today(4/20/19):Next Top Recruits Games of the Day are the Easter Tournament Games[Looking ahead to next week’s Farm Bureau/Grasshoppers Tournament]

Baseball Today:

Southwest Guilford Cowboys in action today at 3pm in the Bobby Murray Classic in Raleigh….

The Dudley Easter Tournament over at Dudley High School, on Lincoln Street…

VARSITY TOURNAMENT- @ Dudley

Saturday, April 20th POOL B

2:30 Page vs. Triad Math and Science

5:00 Eastern Guilford vs. Triad Math and Science Academy

7:30 Page vs. Eastern Guilford

The JV Baseball Easter Tournament at Eastern Guilford HS…

JV TOURNAMENT- @ Eastern Guilford

Saturday, April 20th POOL B

2:30 Dudley vs. Southern Guilford

5:00 Southern Guilford vs. Northeast Guilford

7:30 Dudley vs. Northeast Guilford

++++++++++Here’s a stray game listed over on MaxPreps and it has Piedmont Classical School at Page HS, with a :30pm start, but Page is due to be playing the Triad Math and Science Academy at 2:30pm, in the Easter Baseball Tournament over at Dudley High School…We will see how all of that unfold and it might be that the Page JV team will be playing Piedmont Classical today at 2:30pm, at Page HS….++++++++++

**********Northern Guilford HS in action Monday at 1:30pm vs. Scotland County, in the Beach Diamond Invitational, at West Brunswick HS….**********

$$$$$$$$$$ The Farm Bureau Insurance/Grasshoppers Baseball Tournament will get started next Wednesday at 11am, in downtown Greensboro, at First National Bank Field…

Game One:Wesleyan Christian Academy(9-4) vs. Watauga(10-10) 11am

Game Two:Western Alamance(13-7) vs. High Point Central(5-13) 1:30pm

Game Three:Southeast Guilford(15-5) vs. Western Guilford(14-3) 4pm

Game Four:Grimsley(10-9) vs. Rockingham County(15-3) 6:30pm