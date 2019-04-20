College Baseball Final: Virginia Wesleyan 13-4, Guilford 9-9

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Brett Shapcott had five hits on his Senior Day as Guilford College split an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) doubleheader with visiting Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday. The Marlins took game one, 13-9, but dropped the nightcap, 9-4.

The Quakers moved to 14-21 and 7-12 in ODAC play after the two games. VWU is now 17-13 and 12-7 in league action.

In the opener, Guilford outhit the visitors, 15-9. GC, however, was felled by six unearned runs in the contest. Rhett Miller (3-4) started and took the loss. He was chased after allowing 11 runs (seven earned) in 2 2/3 innings. Senior Mitchell Stumpo allowed no earned runs and just two hits in the final 6 1/3 frames.

Jacob Pliarski (6-5) started and earned the win for Virginia Wesleyan. He surrendered eight runs an nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. Pliarski helped his cause by hitting a home run. Brady Fallon went 3-for-5 to lead Marlin hitters. VWU broke the game open with nine runs in the third inning.

For Guilford, Shapcott and Austin Bailey both had three hits. Teammates Ryan Hill and Giovanni Garcia collected two base hits. Stumpo cracked his league-leading fifth triple of the year in the

contest.

In game two, the home team recorded 15 hits to nine for the Marlins. Three Quaker hurlers combined to hold the visitors to four runs. Senior Parker Brann started and allowed a run in three innings. Zach Dinkins improved to 2-5 on the year after tossing four innings and allowing three runs. Dylan Tuttle pitched the final two frames and gave up no runs and just two hits. For the season, Tuttle has a microscopic 0.59 ERA.

GC broke the game open with five runs on the fifth. Stumo (2-4) lead off the inning with a solo home run, his first long ball of the season. Brandon Ussrey (2-4), Bailey and Hill had RBI singles in the frame. Hayes Henderson and Shapcott both had two hits for the Quakers.

Andrew Lowe (4-2) started and took the defeat for VWU. He allowed eight hits and seven runs. Zack Clark batted a perfect 4-for-4 for Virginia Wesleyan.

The Quakers play at league rival Emory & Henry on Tuesday (4/23). Game time is 3 p.m.