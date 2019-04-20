Elon Men’s Golf: Harwood Tied for Third Entering Final Day of CAA Championship

PINEHURST, N.C. – William Harwood shot a three-over par 74 on the second day of the 2019 CAA Men’s Championship on Saturday, April 20. The junior enters the final round of the tournament tied for third.

RESULTS

College of Charleston is still in the driver’s seat with a 17-over par 585, and UNCW moved up to second place at 586. James Madison posted a 298 and is third with a plus-20 588. Drexel is one stroke behind the Dukes with a 589 and Delaware is fifth with a 593. The Phoenix shot a plus-17 score of 301 to fall to sixth place at 594. Rounding out the team standings are William & Mary (603), Towson (614), and Hofstra (626).

HIGHLIGHTS

Harwood is one-over par with a 143 and is five strokes behind the individual leader, Drexel’s Connor Schmidt. In two rounds, Harwood has birdied five holes and parred another 25. Graham Hutchinson parred the course to move up into a tie for fifth with a plus-three 145. Quade Lukes is tied for 17th at 150 and Max Ferrari is tied for 35th at 156. Also competing for the maroon and gold is Dustin Blank at 163.

UP NEXT

Elon wraps up the tournament tomorrow as the team will tee off from hole one beginning at 8 a.m.

2019 CAA Men’s Championship

April 19-21 | Pinehurst, N.C.

Team Standings

1. Charleston (287-298–585) +17

2. UNCW (293-293–586) +18

3. James Madison (290-298–588) +20

4. Drexel (296-293–589) +21

5. Delaware (295-298–593) +25

6. Elon (293-301–594) +26

7. William & Mary (297-306–603) +35

8. Towson (306-308–614) +46

9. Hofstra (314-312–626) +58

Elon Individuals

T3. William Harwood (69-74–143) +1

T5. Graham Hutchinson (74-71–145) +3

T17. Quade Lukes (73-77–150) +8

T35. Max Ferrari (77-79–156) +14

43. Dustin Blank (80-83–163) +21