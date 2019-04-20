Elon Men’s Tennis Advances to First CAA Championship Final with Win Over William & Mary

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Elon University men’s tennis advanced to its first CAA Men’s Tennis Championship finals on Friday, April 19, with a 4-2 victory over No. 3-seeded William & Mary in the semifinals of the tournament at the Piedmont Indoor Tennis Center.

Elon pushes its winning streak to nine matches with the victory and improves to 20-4 overall heading into championship match on Saturday, where they will face reigning 2018 CAA Champion and No. 1 seed UNCW. The Phoenix will face the Seahawks in the championship match at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

HIGHLIGHTS

In doubles play, William & Mary prevailed to take a tight double point and the early 1-0 advantage. Camilo Ponce and Kyle Frankel got Elon on the board first in doubles with a 6-2 victory on court two. However, the Tribe battled back and earned two hard-earned 7-5 victories on courts three and one to claim the doubled point. Brenden Volk and Chen Ruo clinched the point with their win at the No. 1 position.

In singles action, Mario Paccini got the Phoenix on the board first with his 6-2, 6-2 win against Finbar Talcott. Felipe Osses-Konigthen topped Volk 6-3, 6-3 on court three to push Elon in front 2-1. The Phoenix would extend its lead to as much as 3-1 following Kyle Frankel’s 20th dual match singles win of the season on court four.

William & Mary didn’t back down as Sebastian Quiros upset No. 96-ranked Felipe Sarrasague on court one to cut Elon’s lead to 3-2 with two singles matches remaining.

Taylor Foote then clinched Elon’s win and trip to the CAA Championship final earning a 6-1, 6-4 win over Daniel Pellerito at the No. 6 singles position. Ponce’s match went unfinished on court five after the match was clinched.

NOTES

– Elon is making its first-ever conference tournament appearance as a member of the Colonial Athletic Association and its first since advancing and winning the Southern Conference tournament title in 2014.

– The Phoenix has now recorded its first 20-win season since going 21-6 in 2009. It’s also Elon’s third-most wins in a single season under head coach Michael Leonard.

– Kyle Frankel has now set the program record for most dual match singles wins in a single season. He now has 20 singles victories this season.

– Felipe Osses-Konig’s 19 singles wins now ranks tied for second in single-season program history.

– Elon reached its seventh consecutive conference tournament semifinal with its quarterfinal win against No. 7-seeded Hofstra.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix faces the No. 1-seeded UNCW Seahawks in the CAA Men’s Tennis Championship final on Saturday, April 19, at 2 p.m. at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.

Elon 4, William & Mary 2

Apr 19, 2019 at Greensboro, N.C. (Piedmont Indoor Tennis Center)

Singles competition

1. Sebastian Quiros (WM) def. #96 Felipe Sarrasague (ELON) 7-6 (7-4), 6-1

2. Mario Paccini (ELON) def. Finbar Talcott (WM) 6-2, 6-2

3. Felipe Osses-Konig (ELON) def. Brenden Volk (WM) 6-3, 6-3

4. Kyle Frankel (ELON) def. Oren Vasser (WM) 6-3, 6-2

5. Camilo Ponce (ELON) vs. Chen Ruo (WM) 6-4, 2-4, unfinished

6. Taylor Foote (ELON) def. Daniel Pellerito (WM) 6-1, 6-4

Doubles competition

1. Brenden Volk/Chen Ruo (WM) def. Felipe Sarrasague/Mario Paccini (ELON) 7-5

2. Kyle Frankel/Camilo Ponce (ELON) def. Tristan Bautil/Oren Vasser (WM) 6-2

3. Finbar Talcott/Daniel Pellerito (WM) def. Dino Bonetta/Taylor Foote (ELON) 7-5

Match Notes:

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (2,3,4,1,6)

Elon is the No. 2 seed

William & Mary is the No. 3 seed

— ELON —