College Men’s Golf Results – Guilford Third, Mishoe Second at Discover DeKalb Emory Invitational
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. – Guilford College junior James Mishoe (Cary, N.C./Green Hope (UNC Greensboro)) shot 71-72-71-214 and finished in a second-place tie at the Discover DeKalb Emory Invitational Sunday. Mishoe helped the Quakers place third in the 14-team field with a 54-total of 880.
Huntingdon College’s Stephen Shephard won medalist honors and helped his second-ranked Hawks to the team crown by 13 strokes over top-ranked tournament host Emory University. Shephard shot an even-par 71 in Sunday’s final round on the sun-splashed 6,535-yard Smoke Rise Country Club layout. He shot 71-69-71-211 over the two days and won by three strokes over Mishoe (71-72-71-214) and Oglethorpe University’s James Arnett (73-71-70-214).
Huntingdon’s Mark Connelly also shot 71 Sunday and finished in a share of fourth place at 215. The Hawks’ Henry Gee carded a final-round 69 that lifted him into a share of eighth place in the 82-man field. Huntingdon’s four scorers played the back nine at 5-under par Sunday to finish with a 287, which matched the tournament’s lowest team score. Huntingdon is ranked second in this week’s Golfstat.com NCAA Division III Top 25 Rankings.
Emory’s B team shot a 290 Sunday and placed fourth at 884, two strokes ahead of St. John’s (Minn.) University.
Mishoe, the top-ranked NCAA Division III golfer according to Golfstat.com, started the day in a share of third place and made the turn at one-under thanks to birdies on the first and eighth holes. He started the back nine with a birdie on the par-five 10th hole but gave one stroke back with a bogey five on 12. Mishoe ran into trouble two holes later where he took a double-bogey five, but recovered to birdie 16 and par the final two holes for an even-par round of 71. He earned all-tournament honors for his second-place finish.
The sixth-ranked Quakers got a one-under 70 from Jack Lee in just his third round of the spring. The sophomore caught fire down the stretch with three birdies and a par over his final five holes Sunday. He climbed 12 spots up the leaderboard to finish in a share of 12th place at 219. First-round leader Josh Hill was one stroke behind in 14th place after shooting 69-77-74-220. Louis Lambert delivered Guilford’s fourth score Sunday, a 77, and placed 37th with a 74-76-77-227. The Quakers’ Kell Graham finished in a tie for 63rd place with an 82-78-78-238. Addison Manring played as an individual and came home 24th with a 74-76-74-224.
Coach Adam Crawford’s Quakers are back in action April 28-30 at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championships at Bryan Park in Browns Summit, North Carolina. Guilford is the defending tournament champion.
