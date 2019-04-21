Elon Baseball Completes Series Sweep of Tribe

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Elon University baseball scored seven runs through the first three innings as the Phoenix (24-16, 13-2 CAA) defeated William & Mary 11-2 on Sunday, April 21 at Plumeri Park to complete the CAA series sweep.

Jared Wetherbee held the Tribe (22-17, 5-10) to two runs on five hits and a walk to improve to 5-3. The sophomore left-hander struck out six in 6.0 complete innings. Joe Sprake pitched the remaining 3.0 innings, with the freshman out of Lincroft, N.J. allowing one hit and two walks. He did not give up a run and earned his first career save.

Anthony Galason went 3-for-4 on the day as he doubled, scored three runs, drove in two more, and walked. Cam Devanneyfinished 2-for-6 with a triple and two RBIs, and Ty Adcock also batted 2-for-6 with two RBIs. Tyler Cranston, Joe Satterfield, and Matt Oldham also collected hits.

How It Happened: Elon built a 7-0 lead through the first three innings. With the bases loaded in the top of the first, an Adcock single to left opened the scoring and kept the bases juiced. Oldham then drew a walk for another run. The Phoenix doubled its total with two more runs in the second. Galason singled and Nick Cicci walked before Devanney brought them both home on a triple to the gap in right. W&M walked the first three Elon batters in the third. Stanley was then hit by a pitch and Galason singled to left as the maroon and gold hung a three-spot on the board.

The Tribe finally posted a mark in the fourth a Hunter Smith hit a solo shot to left center. Elon responded in the fifth as Pico walked, reached third on a pair of wild pitches, and came around on a Satterfield single up the middle. In the sixth, Cicci was hit by a pitch with one away. A hard hit ball by Oldham got past the diving first baseman and the right fielder committed an error, allowing Cicci to score on the play as Elon extended its lead 9-1. The hosts were able to get a run back in the home half of the frame as a Smith fly out to right was deep enough for Jack Cone to tag up from third.

The Phoenix added two more runs in the seventh for the final tally. Galason and Satterfield drew back-to-back walks and moved up on a balk. A wild pitch then allowed Galason to cross the plate and Satterfield came home on an Adcock single up the middle.

Notes: Elon’s 13-2 start to conference play is the program’s best start in its Division I era…The Phoenix now holds a 15-11 lead over the Tribe in the all-time series. The sweep is the second in as many years against the green, gold, and silver…The sweep also marks the fourth of the season and third in conference play…Satterfield had five bases on balls. It marks the most walks in a single game since Pat Irvine had five in the series opener versus Wofford on May 1, 2009…This was the second three-hit game of the season for Galason. The outfielder went 3-for-5 in the series finale at Towson on April 7.

On Deck: Elon will play two non-conference games in as many days as the Phoenix hosts UNCG on Tuesday, April 23 and North Carolina A&T on Wednesday, April 24. Both games are scheduled for 6 p.m. starts at Latham Park.