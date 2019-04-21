Elon Baseball Phoenix Wins Both Games of Saturday Doubleheader

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A Ty Adcock two-run home run in extras and another complete-game performance from George Kirby propelled Elon University baseball to its sixth-straight series win as the Phoenix (23-16, 12-2 CAA) took both games of a doubleheader Saturday, April 20 at William & Mary.

GAME ONE: BOX SCORE | FINAL RESULTS

GAME TWO: BOX SCORE | FINAL RESULTS

In the first game, eight different batters collected a hit. Cam Devanney led the maroon and gold with a 3-for-5 effort at the plate. The redshirt junior tripled, doubled twice, drove in three runs, scored once, and drew a walk. Jarrett Pico batted 2-for-3, scored twice, had one RBI, and walked. Adcock finished 1-for-4 with the decisive two-run blast, and Tyler Stanley hit 1-for-4 with a triple. Adcock’s dinger also earned the Oxford, N.C. native the decision to improve to 3-1. In 1.1 innings pitched, he allowed two runs on as many hits and a walk while fanning two. Kyle Greenler struck out a pair and induced a fly out to pick up the save.

Nick Cicci led Elon in Game Two as he went 4-for-5 and touched home twice. Anthony Galason, Joe Satterfield, and Adam Spurlin all turned in 2-for-5 outings, while Matt Oldhambatted 1-for-4 with a two-run homer. Kirby held the Tribe (23-15, 5-9) to two runs, one of them earned, on six hits. He did not issue a walk and reached double-digit strikeouts with 11.

How It Happened (Game One): After a scoreless first, W&M scored two runs on two hits and two errors. A single to center, a reach on an error, and a bunt ran the bases full. Elon was able to get the force out at second, but the batter reached and a run came in on the play. Satterfield squeezed a pop up and tried to double up the runner at third, but a throwing error allowed the hosts to take a 2-0 advantage.

The Phoenix responded with a four-run top of the third. Satterfield was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to put the maroon and gold on the board. Devanney then doubled to left center to score three as Elon jumped ahead, 4-2. W&M got a run back in the home half of the frame as a single to the outfield plated the runner from second. Brnovich then applied the tag at home to keep another run from coming in on the play.

In the fourth, Spurlin singled, stole second, and came around on a Pico single. However, the Tribe answered with an Owen Socher solo shot down the left-field line. Elon scored again in the fifth as Galason reached on an error, advanced on a wild pitch, and came home on an another Devanney double. The Amherst, N.H. native later tripled to start the seventh. After Adcock walked and took second on a wild pitch, Cicci singled up the middle to extend Elon’s lead 8-4.

W&M had a big bottom of the eighth with three runs on four hits. Jason Waldman belted a two-run homer for the Tribe. The home team then doubled and tripled to manufacture another tally and get to within a run at 8-7. However, Pico walked and Stanley tripled to the gap in left as Elon went back up by two. The Tribe was able to knot the game at 9-9 as a single to right center brought in a pair.

Satterfield hit a one-out single in the 10th and Adcock came through with a two-run shot that hit the scoreboard in left field. Greenler then struck out a pair and induced a fly out to right to get the save.

How It Happened (Game Two): Both teams scored a pair of runs in the second. With nowhere to put Oldham, the sophomore walked for the free RBI. Spurlin then grounded into a double play, but Adcock was able to score from third on the play. In the bottom half of the inning, W&M had runners on first and second when Matt McDermott singled to right. Adcock fired home to get the second runner, but Oldham couldn’t field the throw as the Tribe pulled even.

Elon retook the lead in the fourth as Cicci singled and Oldham barreled a ball over the right-field fence. The Phoenix added a tally in the sixth as Spurlin reached on an error and took second on the play. The green, gold, and silver tried to get Roberts at first, but the sophomore out of Frederick, Md. beat out the high throw, which sailed over the first baseman allowing Spurlin to touch home plate. In the seventh, Galason led off with a double down the right-field line before Satterfield drove him home with a hit up the middle. The Tribe tried to make the play at the plate, but the throw was behind the sliding Galason and Elon extended its lead 6-2.

The Phoenix tacked on two more runs in the ninth for the final score. Devanney knocked his third double of the day to start off the inning and advanced to third on a Cicci single to left. Cicci would later steal second, and Devanney sprinted home on the throw. A Spurlin single to left was able to plate Cicci before the Ty Ty, Ga. product was tagged out in a run down.

Notes: Game One marked the fourth time this season a game has gone to extras…Elon has now won six straight games in league play…Game Two marked the third complete game for Kirby. He threw the first of his career in a one-hit complete game shutout of Bryant on March 10. He then held James Madison to one unearned run on four hits as the Phoenix defeated the Dukes 3-1 on March 30…Kirby recorded double-digit strikeouts for the fourth time this season…The four hits mark a career high for Cicci in his time as a Phoenix. This was also his fourth multi-hit game of the season…Oldham’s long ball was his second of the week. He also went yard last Tuesday against No. 12 East Carolina…Elon’s 12-2 start to conference play matches the 2008 season when the team was in the SoCon.

On Deck: Elon and William & Mary close out the series with a 1 p.m. series finale tomorrow, April 21.