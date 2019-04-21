Elon Men’s Golf: Harwood and Hutchinson Earn All-Tournament Team Honors

PINEHURST, N.C. – William Harwood finished tied for second and Graham Hutchinson tied for fifth as the pair earned All-Tournament Team honors on the final day of the 2019 CAA Men’s Championship.

Harwood was one of four players to compete in a playoff after tying for first with a two-over par 215. Playing on the 18th hole of the Pinehurst Resort No. 8 Course, UNCW’s Oliva Pinto hit his second shot within 15 feet of the flagstick. Harwood was able to chip his ball within a couple feet of the pin, but Pinto sank his putt to claim the individual title.

The Phoenix jumped up several spots in the team standings as the team turned in its best round of the weekend with a five-over 289. Entering the day in sixth place, the group effort allowed Elon to place fourth overall. UNCW also won the team title with a plus-15 867. Charleston took second place with a plus-21 873 and James Madison rounded out the top three with a 27-over 879.

“This wasn’t an easy week and UNCW deserves a ton of credit for how they handled the conditions,” said Elon head coach Don Hill. “I wish we could have done a little more in the first two rounds to put ourselves into a better position to make a charge on day three. But with that being said, we competed today and I couldn’t be more proud of our toughness. William is a special player. He’s been fantastic all year and Graham has quietly played some great golf for us. The future is bright for Elon Golf.”

HIGHLIGHTS

Harwood went one-over on the day and totaled eight birdies with 36 pars in the tournament. Hutchinson also carded a 72 in round three and was two strokes behind the leaders with a plus-four 217. Quade Lukes shot his second 73 of the weekend and tied for 19th with a 223. Max Ferrari also went one-over on Sunday and tied for 26th at 228. Dustin Blank had his best outing with a four-over 75, tying for 39th with a 238.

2019 CAA Men’s Championship

April 19-21 | Pinehurst, N.C.

Team Standings

1. UNCW (293-293-281–867) +15

2. Charleston (287-298-288–873) +21

3. James Madison (290-298-291–879) +27

4. Elon (293-301-289–883) +31

5. Delaware (295-298-299–892) +40

6. Drexel (296-293-305–894) +42

7. William & Mary (297-306-297–900) +48

8. Towson (306-308-299–913) +61

9. Hofstra (314-312-309–935) +83

Elon Individuals

T2. William Harwood (69-74-72–215) +2

T5. Graham Hutchinson (74-71-72–217) +4

T19. Quade Lukes (73-77-73–223) +10

T26. Max Ferrari (77-79-72–228) +15

T39. Dustin Blank (80-83-75–238) +25