Elon Softball Wins CAA Road Series at Drexel

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Elon University softball team split its doubleheader at Drexel on Sunday, April 21, earning the Colonial Athletic Association series victory over the Dragons. The Phoenix fell in the opening game, 15-4, but rebounded with a 5-4 win in the nightcap at Drexel Softball Stadium.

Game One Box (.PDF) • Game Two Box (.PDF)

With the win, Elon improved to 26-17-1 overall and 9-6 in the CAA this season. The Phoenix sits tied for second in the league standings with Drexel (28-17-1, 9-6 CAA), but own the tiebreaker over the Dragons with today’s series win.

Game One: Drexel 15, Elon 4

The Dragons opened with a four-run advantage in the bottom of the first. After the leadoff batter grounded out, Drexel had its next two runners reach on walks and advance to scoring position on a passed ball. A bunt single to third scored the first run to put the Dragons ahead 1-0. Elon induced the next out on a grounder to the shortstop, but three straight walks including two with the bases loaded added a pair of runs for Drexel. Another bases loaded walk added the fourth run of the frame for the Dragons who took a 4-0 lead after one.

The Phoenix got a run back in the top of the second. Ally Repko drew a leadoff walk and moved to second on a wild pitch. She advanced to third on a fly out to center before scoring thanks to Keagan Goldwait’s RBI single to center. That cut Elon’s deficit to three as the Phoenix trailed 4-1 after the top of the second.

Drexel responded in its home half of the second. The Dragons scored nine runs in the frame including a grand slam from Linda Rush as their lead swelled to 13-1 after two.

A solo home run from Drexel’s Hannah Walker increased the Dragons’ lead to 14-1 in the third and another run crossed the dish in the fourth on a RBI ground out. That made the score 15-1 going to the top of the fifth.

Elon answered with three runs in the top of the fifth. Ashtyn Foddrell reached on a one-out single before a Repko double gave the Phoenix runners in scoring position. The Phoenix plated its second run on a grounder to second before an error led to another run crossing the dish. Elon kept the inning alive on a single and a walk to load the bases before a hit-by-pitch to Tia Mitchell added another score. The Phoenix looked to keep game going with base hit or walk, but a strikeout would end the threat and earn Drexel the 15-4 win.

At the Plate: The Phoenix had six hits in game one with Lauryn Clarke coming off the bench to go 2-of-2 with a double…Megan White, Goldwait and Mitchell each had a RBI in the game…Elon left nine runners on base.

In the Circle: Hailey Jomp (1-4) took the loss after going 1.2 innings with two hits and five runs allowed with four of those being earned.

Game Two: Elon 5, Drexel 4

The Phoenix was the first team to strike offensively in game two. After two scoreless innings between both teams, Elon opened the top of the third with a walk to Morgan Reich. She moved to second on a single by Erica Serafini before both runners moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt. The Phoenix loaded the bases on a free pass to Repko as White came to the plate. She freshman took advantage of the ducks on the pond and blasted her fourth homer of the series on the grand slam to left center to put the Phoenix up 4-0.

Drexel came back with its first runs of the game in the bottom of the fourth. The Dragons drew a leadoff walk before a two-run home run cut the Phoenix’s lead in half, 4-2.

The Dragons tied the game in its home half of the fifth. Drexel loaded the bases on a fielder’s choice on a missed tag before pulling within one on a groundout to second. Elon induced the second out, but a fielding error led to the Dragons tying the game at four-all.

Elon retook the lead in the top of the sixth. Goldwait led off with a solo home run down the left field line to put the Phoenix back in front, 5-4.

That would be enough insurance to help the Phoenix to the victory and its fourth CAA series win of the season.

At the Plate: The Phoenix had seven hits in the game with Reich going a perfect 3-of-3 at the plate…White had four RBI and a home run in the contest with Goldwait adding another RBI.

In the Circle: Jomp (2-4) bounced back to earn the game two win in the circle, pitching 4.0 innings in relief and gave up seven hits and two runs with one of those being earned.

On Deck

The Phoenix travels to North Carolina A&T for its final nonconference game on its schedule on Wednesday, April 24. That contest is scheduled for a 5 p.m. start.