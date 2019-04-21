Last chance to sign up for Spring Training Camp! Join the HiToms at Finch Field this Monday!
Last chance to sign up for the HiToms’ Spring Training Baseball Camp!
Their Spring Training Camp starts Monday!
Be sure to sign up for the three-day camp, open to ages 6 to 13!
SIGN UP! Just go to www.hitoms.com for more information….
