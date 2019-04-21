Northwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 4/22-4/27/19:Softball at West Brunswick Tournament Monday-Wednesday
Monday, April 22
TBA Girls Varsity Softball West Brunswick Tournament Away
Tuesday, April 23
TBA Girls Varsity Softball West Brunswick Tournament Away
6:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball Garner Magnet Away
Wednesday, April 24
TBA Girls Varsity Softball West Brunswick Tournament Away
7:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball Mallard Creek Away
Thursday, April 25
No events scheduled
Friday, April 26
6:00 PM Boys Varsity Lacrosse Leesville Road HS Away
Saturday, April 27
No events scheduled
