Northwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 4/22-4/27/19:Softball at West Brunswick Tournament Monday-Wednesday

Monday, April 22
TBA Girls Varsity Softball West Brunswick Tournament Away

Tuesday, April 23
TBA Girls Varsity Softball West Brunswick Tournament Away
6:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball Garner Magnet Away

Wednesday, April 24
TBA Girls Varsity Softball West Brunswick Tournament Away
7:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball Mallard Creek Away

Thursday, April 25
No events scheduled

Friday, April 26
6:00 PM Boys Varsity Lacrosse Leesville Road HS Away

Saturday, April 27
No events scheduled

