Week Two Recap of Carolina Cobras Football:QB McCullum with with 6 TD passes and one going to WR James Summers(Page HS)

GREENSBORO – The Cobras (2-0) picked up where they left off last week, taking down the Pirates (0-2) 50-22. Despite the Pirates’ hot start with a deuce from Tyler Rausa, the Cobras quickly extinguished any hope the Pirates had by scoring 27 straight to end the half. Massachusetts picked up steam in the third quarter with two scores by Lavonn Pearson and Mardy Gilyard, but the Pirates’ mistakes couldn’t be overcome and the Cobras went on to secure the victory.

Carolina’s Jordan Jolly had a career night, notching 116 yards off seven receptions. His five touchdowns all came from star Quarterback, Charles McCullum. McCullum accounted for all seven touchdowns on the night, throwing for six and rushing one in himself. Hometown player James Summers from Page High School had his first 2 catches of his professional career with one touchdown.

The Cobras played well defensively as well, allowing only 22 points for the second week in a row. Defensive Back Michael Green made several big plays for the team. After missing two easy interceptions early in the first quarter, he was able to make two later in the game and recover a bad lateral pass by Pirates Quarterback Sean Brackett.

“I just studied film of the Pirates and saw what worked and what didn’t work against Lavon Pearson and Devonn Brown,” Green said about his play.

Massachusetts not only suffered because of Green’s intellect, but also because of the many issues that plagued them from last week’s match-up. Multiple false starts, bad snaps, and the lack of protection for Brackett all contributed to the loss. Brackett, in multiple situations, was rushed and overthrew or under-threw the ball just enough for the Cobras to make a play on it.

Massachusetts faces an uphill battle next week, as they will prepare to host the Orlando Predators (1-1). Carolina will have a week of rest before facing the New York Streets (2-0) at home on May 4 for Star Wars night.