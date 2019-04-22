Baseball Scores from Today’s/Monday’s Easter Baseball Tournament at Dudley High School:Dudley Panthers over SG Storm in Game One/NG falls to SC at Diamond Invitational

Game One today at Dudley High School, in the 2019 Easter Baseball Tournament:

Dudley 8, Southern Guilford 3

WP:Khalil Person/LP:Carson Smith

Solid day for Dudley seniors Noah Lea, Larry McMillan Jr., Cam Johnson and Isaiah Johnson…

Dudley led by Coach Pella Stokes, Deon Clark and Coach Pruitt….Southern Guilford led by head coach Adam Gunn and assistant coach Ty Norwood….

The Dudley Panthers head coach Larry Farrer still out on extended leave, due to serious illness…

Next game up today, 5:25pm you have Northeast Guilford vs. Southern Guilford, then it is Dudley vs. Northeast Guilford at 7:30pm….Page at (2-0) will face the (2-0) Winner from Today’s Pool A action, in the Championship Game, on Tuesday night…

Talked to NEG head coach Brad White before his game and he is just looking to catch a break or two today and that might help his NEG Rams break through and win today….NEG assistant coach Chris Sugg is away from the team today due to illness in his family….

Lots of people from the local baseball fabric out checking out today’s games at Dudley Ray Crawford Sr., Donnie Stowe, Paula Westbrook, Candy Garner Fields, and many others there for the games today….

from the Diamond Invitational Tournament at West Brunswick High School:

Scotland County 4, Northern Guilford 2

Scotland County(11-7)/Northern Guilford(13-6)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Scotland 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 4 - - NGHS 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 - -