Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Games Today:Next Top Recruits Top Games of the Day with Ragsdale vs. Wilson Fike baseball and NWG vs. Whiteville softball/Pool Play Today at local tournaments

Time to go from the back burner to the front burner, with the The Total Sports Workouts, at Carolina Acceleration…At Carolina Acceleration, with Carmine Pagano, “Hard Work does Pay Off”, and you can find Carolina Acceleration and Carmine Pagano, inside the Greensboro Batting Center on West Gate City Blvd./High Point Road, or go to www.carolinaacceleration.com…

The Next Top Recruits Top Games of the Day are Ragsdale vs. Wilson Fike in baseball, and Northwest Guilford vs. Whiteville, in softball..Next Top Recruits is your “Connection to College Coaches”….Find out how to get connected now, when you CLICK HERE for Next Top Recruits….

Baseball Today/Tonight:

Dudley Easter Tournament today at Dudley High School, on Lincoln Street, “Home of the Dudley Panthers”….

Dudley, Page, Eastern Guilford, Southern Guilford, Northeast Guilford, Piedmont Classical School

Today/Monday POOL A

2:30 Dudley vs. Southern Guilford

5:00 Northeast Guilford vs. Southern Guilford

7:30 Dudley vs. Northeast Guilford

Tuesday/Tomorrow, April 23rd

Championship Game and Consolation Finals….

Admission and Concessions

• $8.00 for Today/Monday because they are playing double headers….

• Concessions will be available, please no outside concessions!!

Tournament seeding for Tuesday will be decided by:

1. Head to head

2. Runs allowed

3. Runs scored

4. Coin flip

(Page won Saturday, 19-1 over Piedmont Classical School and Page won, 5-2 over Eastern Guilford….

Eastern Guilford JV Easter Tournament 2019

Eastern Guilford, Northeast Guilford, Southern Guilford, Dudley, Page, Ragsdale

All Games will be played at Eastern Guilford High School……

Schedule

Monday/Today, April 22nd POOL A

2:30 Page vs. Eastern Guilford

5:00 Page vs. Ragsdale

7:30 Ragsdale vs. Eastern Guilford

********************From Saturday, at the Bobby Murray Classic, in Raleigh:Durham Jordan 7, Southwest Guilford 0….SWG(14-6)/Durham Jordan(18-2)……

Ragsdale won 3-2 over the Rocky Mount Academy on Saturday at the Golden Leaf Tournament in Wilson, N.C. Today/Monday, Ragsdale(10-10) vs. Wilson Fike(17-1) at 3pm in the Golden Leaf Tournament, at Wilson, N.C. Northern Guilford(13-5) vs. Scotland County(10-7) today/Monday at 1:30pm, in the Beach Diamond Invitational at West Brunswick High School….********************

Softball Today/Tonight:

Northwest Guilford(15-1) vs. Whiteville(12-2) 4pm in the West Brunswick Tournament…..

++++++++++More on Southwest Guilford in the Bobby Murray Baseball Classic, in Raleigh, back on Saturday, coming in from WRALSportsFan.com:++++++++++

from Jordan Hadding, HighSchoolOT.com reporter

Durham Jordan claimed third in the 32nd Bobby Murray Invitational with a dominating, 7-0, win over Southwest Guilford on Saturday night.

Ben Miller impacted the game with his arm and bat. The Penn commit pitched a complete game and drove in two of the seven runs.

Jordan got started early. After a walk to the second Falcon batter Miller brought him home with a RBI Double.

The score remained the same until the top of the fourth when Davis Downey hit a RBI double with two outs and he was brought home with a RBI single by CJ Robinson.

^^^^^^^^^^Check out some of the video from this game, when you, CLICK HERE.^^^^^^^^^^