Elon’s Devanney Picked CAA Baseball Co-Player of the Week
RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University baseball’s Cam Devanney has earned CAA Co-Player of the Week honors, as announced by the league office Monday afternoon, April 22. This marks his second career weekly honor after being named Co-Player of the Week on April 30 last season.
A native of Amherst, N.H., Devanney had a productive week at the plate as he batted 7-for-18 (.389) with a home run, two triples, three doubles, seven RBIs, four runs, and two walks. He added a .944 slugging percentage and a .429 on base percentage. Entering the week batting .299, he collected a hit in all four of Elon’s games to raise his average to .310 for the season. The redshirt-junior led the maroon and gold in the series opener against William & Mary with a 3-for-5 effort as he tripled, doubled twice, drove in three runs, scored once, and drew a walk. He then went 2-for-6 with a triple and two RBIs in the series finale. On defense, he posted a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage on the week with four putouts and eight assists in 12 chances. He also helped turn four double plays.
Elon will play two non-conference games in as many days this week. The Phoenix hosts UNCG on Tuesday, April 23 and North Carolina A&T on Wednesday, April 24. Both games are scheduled for 6 p.m. starts at Latham Park.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.