Elon’s Devanney Picked CAA Baseball Co-Player of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University baseball’s Cam Devanney has earned CAA Co-Player of the Week honors, as announced by the league office Monday afternoon, April 22. This marks his second career weekly honor after being named Co-Player of the Week on April 30 last season.

A native of Amherst, N.H., Devanney had a productive week at the plate as he batted 7-for-18 (.389) with a home run, two triples, three doubles, seven RBIs, four runs, and two walks. He added a .944 slugging percentage and a .429 on base percentage. Entering the week batting .299, he collected a hit in all four of Elon’s games to raise his average to .310 for the season. The redshirt-junior led the maroon and gold in the series opener against William & Mary with a 3-for-5 effort as he tripled, doubled twice, drove in three runs, scored once, and drew a walk. He then went 2-for-6 with a triple and two RBIs in the series finale. On defense, he posted a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage on the week with four putouts and eight assists in 12 chances. He also helped turn four double plays.

Elon will play two non-conference games in as many days this week. The Phoenix hosts UNCG on Tuesday, April 23 and North Carolina A&T on Wednesday, April 24. Both games are scheduled for 6 p.m. starts at Latham Park.