HPU Baseball: Holt Named National Player Of The Week By Collegiate Baseball Newspaper

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University baseball’s Travis Holt becomes the first Panther in 2019 to receive country-wide acclaim, after being named a National Player of the Week honoree by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper National Player of the Week

Travis Holt | Second Base/Infield | Sophomore | Plantation, Fla.

• First career National Player of the Week honor; first for the Panthers in 2019

• Went 7-for-10 with two doubles and two home runs in Saturday doubleheader

• Finished the week with three homers overall, delivering a two-run shot against Longwood on Monday

• Drove in five runs while crossing home plate three times himself

• Slugged 1.000 on the week, while delivering a career-high four knocks in finale at PC

Delivering three of his five home runs on the season this past week alone, Travis Holt becomes the first Panther in 2019 to be honored as a National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. The sophomore started his week with a two-run homer against Longwood, helping HPU to complete the weekend sweep of the Lancers at Williard Stadium. Holt finished with a 7-for-10 Saturday this last weekend in Presbyterian, collecting two doubles and two home runs in a doubleheader sweep of the Blue Hose on the road. He finished with a career-high four knocks in the series finale, helping the Panthers complete a ninth-inning comeback win to clinch the series.

After taking two of three from the Blue Hose, the Panthers are now 6-1 in their last seven conference contests, while sitting just a single game back from Presbyterian for the fourth seed in the Big South standings. The Purple & White look to continue their hot streak in conference-play this week against UNC Asheville, having gone 17-2 against the Bulldogs since 2012.