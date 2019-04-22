Ragsdale High School Athletics for the Week of 4/22-4/27/19:Baseball Team at Wilson, N.C. Tournament Monday-Tuesday
Monday, April 22
2:00 PM Boys Varsity Golf Location TBA/ Conference Tournament (Other) Away
3:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball @ Wilson NC/ Fleming Stadium/vs. Wilson Fike (Other) Away
Tuesday, April 23
11:00 AM Boys Varsity Baseball @ Wilson NC/ @ Hunt High School/ vs. CB Aycock (Other) Away
Wednesday, April 24
No events scheduled
Thursday, April 25
No events scheduled
Friday, April 26
No events scheduled
Saturday, April 27
No events scheduled
