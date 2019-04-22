Ragsdale High School Athletics for the Week of 4/22-4/27/19:Baseball Team at Wilson, N.C. Tournament Monday-Tuesday

Posted by Press Release on April 22, 2019 at 12:01 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

Monday, April 22
2:00 PM Boys Varsity Golf Location TBA/ Conference Tournament (Other) Away
3:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball @ Wilson NC/ Fleming Stadium/vs. Wilson Fike (Other) Away

Tuesday, April 23
11:00 AM Boys Varsity Baseball @ Wilson NC/ @ Hunt High School/ vs. CB Aycock (Other) Away

Wednesday, April 24
No events scheduled

Thursday, April 25
No events scheduled

Friday, April 26
No events scheduled

Saturday, April 27
No events scheduled

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top