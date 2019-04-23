Bryan Galuski Stepping Down As Director of Athletics and Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Greensboro College To Become Coach At Eckerd College

Galuski Stepping Down As Director of Athletics and Head Men’s Basketball Coach To Become Coach At Eckerd College

from Greensboro College on Twitter….

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Bryan Galuski, Greensboro College’s director of athletics and head men’s basketball coach, has resigned to become head men’s basketball coach at his alma mater, Division II Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Fla.

“Most people never get the chance to coach at their alma mater, so this is a very special opportunity for me,” Galuski said. “But the players and their families, the coaches, and the co-workers I’ve met and worked with here at Greensboro College over the past 14 years have been special as well, and I will never forget them.

“I want to thank President Czarda for allowing me the opportunity to serve as men’s basketball coach and director of athletics. I’d also like to thank Robin Daniel for the opportunity to do both jobs and believing in me that I could accomplish both. That’s an opportunity not many people get.”

Jim Cantamessa, associate men’s basketball coach and head men’s golf coach, will serve as interim head coach for the Pride while a search is underway for Galuski’s successor as coach.

Robin Daniel, executive vice president and chief operating officer, will assume some of Galuski’s administrative duties during the search for a new athletic director, which he and President Lawrence D. Czarda, Ph.D., will lead.

As a two-time men’s basketball captain at Eckerd, Galuski led the Tritons in scoring in 1997-98, his senior season, and was sixth in scoring in the Sunshine State Conference. He also ranked eighth nationally in steals with 2.95 per game and was all-conference and a South Region All-American.

He then served as an assistant coach at Eckerd for seven seasons before becoming the Greensboro College head coach in 2005. He became the Pride’s director of athletics in 2014 while continuing his coaching duties.

He leaves the Pride with the most wins by a coach in program history. His teams won a conference regular-season championship in 2007 and appeared in conference tournament title games in 2008, 2012, and 2013.

He coached 20 USA South all-conference selections, three conference players of the year, two conference rookies of the year, eight conference all-tournament selections, three all-region selections by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, and two D3Hoops.com all-region selections.

“Bryan has built a terrific staff in our athletics department, and he leaves us in good shape,” Daniel said. “He also has been an outstanding ambassador for the college. It has been a pleasure working with him, and we wish him all the best as he returns to his alma mater.”