Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today(4/23/19):Dudley Easter Tournament Championship Game with Page vs. NEG at 3:30/People hoping to see Dilday(WG) vs. Douglas(SEG) matchup for Wednesday at FNB Field

Carolina Acceleration Games of the Day….Go to www.carolinaacceleration.com to learn how to get into the game(football and baseball)….

Baseball Today:

Finals today at the Dudley Easter Baseball Tournament at Dudley High School, on Lincoln Street….

Third Place Game:Dudley vs. Eastern Guilford at 1pm

Championship Game:Page vs. Northeast Guilford at 3:30pm…If Page has (P)Jake Knapp available, NEG better bring those 34, 35 and 36 bats…

(Since this is the Title Game, we are making this our Next Top Recruits Game of the Day, for today.)

Admission for today’s games is $5.00…..

2019 Farm Bureau Insurance/Grasshoppers Tournament begins tomorrow/Wednesday at First National Bank Field, home of the Greensboro Grasshoppers…

Wesleyan Christian Academy vs. Watauga at 11am

Western Alamance vs. High Point Central at 1:30pm

Southeast Guilford vs. Western Guilford at 4pm…..This game might give us one of the better pitching matchups this season with projected starters for WG(Clay Dilday) and for SEG(Ryan Douglas)…This could be one of those “Game of the Year” meetings, if everything comes together…..We already have this game down, at the Next Top Recruits Top Game of the Day…Next Top Recruits, “Your Connection to College Coaches”….

Grimsley vs. Rockingham County at 6:30pm

*****All of the above games will be broadcast on GreensboroSports Radio, at www.greensborosportsradio.com….

+++++Most recent Impact Baseball state-wide poll, the Western Guilford Hornets are ranked 10th in the state, in the 3-A rankings…..10. Western Guilford (14-3) (10)…For all of the recent Impact Baseball Polls, CLICK HERE…..+++++

More Baseball for Today/Tuesday:

Ragsdale(10-11) vs. West Johnston(16-4) 11am…Gold Leaf Invitational – Fleming Stadium, in Wilson, N.C.

Northern Guilford(13-6) vs. South Columbus(9-8) 11am…Beach Diamond Inv at West Brunswick High School

SOFTBALL TODAY/Tuesday:

Northwest Guilford(16-1) vs. South Columbus(11-3) 1pm @ West Brunswick High School Tournament

from Monday at the West Brunswick HS Tournament:NWG 7, Whiteville 1

JV Easter Baseball Tournament Today at Eastern Guilford High School:

JV TOURNAMENT- @ EG

Tuesday, April 23rd Championship Round

2:30 Eastern vs. Southern 5th Place

5:00 Ragsdale vs. Dudley 3rd Place

7:00 Page vs. NE Championship

Tuesday’s games will be $5.00.