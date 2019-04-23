Omega Sports On the Field High School Baseball and Softball Scoreboard Tonight(4/23/19):Page Pirates, EG Wildcats, NG Nighthawks, Ragsdale Tigers, East Forsyth Eagles, GSO Hoppers all win/WSSU Rams fall in last home game at BB&T Field
^^^^^The Grand Re-opening is coming Saturday May 4, to Omega Sports, on Battleground Avenue, in the Oakcrest Shopping Center….^^^^^
*****Baseball Today/Tonight:*****
Finals from the 2019 Dudley Easter Tournament at James B. Dudley High School:
Championship Game:Page 5, Northeast Guilford 0
WP:Jake Knapp with 15 K’s/91 pitches for the Pirates and he along with Evan Gill made the All-Tournament Team, from Page HS…Jake Knapp was also named the MVP of this year’s tournament….Cody Donnell and Justin Brady were the All-Tournament team representatives from Northeast Guilford HS….Game watch goes, Page 1-0, end of 1st Inning..Page 1-0, NEG 0…End of 3 Innings…Page 2, NEG 0…End of 4 Innings:Page 2, NEG 0…End of 5 Innings:Page 5, NEG 0…End of 6 Innings:Page 5, NEG 0…Final/End of 7 Innings:Page 5, NEG 0
Third Place Game at the Dudley Eastern Tournament:
Eastern Guilford 7, Dudley 3
More Baseball Finals circulating:Ragsdale 5, West Johnston 4 (8 Innings)
Ragsdale(11-11)/West Johnston(16-5) Strong win today for the Ragsdale Tigers’ baseball program….
Final:Northern Guilford 13, South Columbus 3 (6 Innings)
NG(14-6)/South Columbus(9-9)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E South Columbus 0 0 0 2 1 0 - 3 - - NGHS 1 1 2 6 0 3 - 13 - -
SOFTBALL TODAY/Tuesday:
Softball Final:South Columbus 6, Northwest Guilford 4
NWG(16-2)/South Columbus(12-3)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E South Columbus 1 0 0 5 0 0 0 6 - - NWGHS 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 - -
More Baseball Scores:
East Forsyth Eagles Defeats R.J. Reynolds, 6-1
East Forsyth 6, WS Reynolds 1
WP:Kameron Evans 7 Innings/5 K’s/16 First-pitch strikes…Noah Robinson with 2 hits, Rivers and May with RBI….Danny Fish with 4 QAB’s/Rivers and Calloway with 3 Quality at Bats….
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E RJYN 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 4 2 ESTF 1 0 4 0 0 1 X 6 6 2
Final from BB&T Field in Winston-Salem:
Catawba 9, Winston-Salem State 2
Last home game ever, for WSSU Rams at BB&T Field….
South Atlantic League:
Greensboro Grasshoppers 7, Lexington Legends
Hoppers(10-8)/Legends(10-8)
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.