Omega Sports On the Field High School Baseball and Softball Scoreboard Tonight(4/23/19):Page Pirates, EG Wildcats, NG Nighthawks, Ragsdale Tigers, East Forsyth Eagles, GSO Hoppers all win/WSSU Rams fall in last home game at BB&T Field

*****Baseball Today/Tonight:*****

Finals from the 2019 Dudley Easter Tournament at James B. Dudley High School:

Championship Game:Page 5, Northeast Guilford 0

WP:Jake Knapp with 15 K’s/91 pitches for the Pirates and he along with Evan Gill made the All-Tournament Team, from Page HS…Jake Knapp was also named the MVP of this year’s tournament….Cody Donnell and Justin Brady were the All-Tournament team representatives from Northeast Guilford HS….Game watch goes, Page 1-0, end of 1st Inning..Page 1-0, NEG 0…End of 3 Innings…Page 2, NEG 0…End of 4 Innings:Page 2, NEG 0…End of 5 Innings:Page 5, NEG 0…End of 6 Innings:Page 5, NEG 0…Final/End of 7 Innings:Page 5, NEG 0

Third Place Game at the Dudley Eastern Tournament:

Eastern Guilford 7, Dudley 3

More Baseball Finals circulating:Ragsdale 5, West Johnston 4 (8 Innings)

Ragsdale(11-11)/West Johnston(16-5) Strong win today for the Ragsdale Tigers’ baseball program….

Final:Northern Guilford 13, South Columbus 3 (6 Innings)

NG(14-6)/South Columbus(9-9)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E South Columbus 0 0 0 2 1 0 - 3 - - NGHS 1 1 2 6 0 3 - 13 - -

SOFTBALL TODAY/Tuesday:

Softball Final:South Columbus 6, Northwest Guilford 4

NWG(16-2)/South Columbus(12-3)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E South Columbus 1 0 0 5 0 0 0 6 - - NWGHS 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 - -

More Baseball Scores:

East Forsyth Eagles Defeats R.J. Reynolds, 6-1

East Forsyth 6, WS Reynolds 1

WP:Kameron Evans 7 Innings/5 K’s/16 First-pitch strikes…Noah Robinson with 2 hits, Rivers and May with RBI….Danny Fish with 4 QAB’s/Rivers and Calloway with 3 Quality at Bats….

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E RJYN 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 4 2 ESTF 1 0 4 0 0 1 X 6 6 2

Final from BB&T Field in Winston-Salem:

Catawba 9, Winston-Salem State 2

Last home game ever, for WSSU Rams at BB&T Field….

South Atlantic League:

Greensboro Grasshoppers 7, Lexington Legends

Hoppers(10-8)/Legends(10-8)